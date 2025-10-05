NFT transaction volume increased by more than 95% to US$257 million this week

PANews reported on October 5th that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume surged 95.23% over the past week, reaching $257.4 million. The number of NFT buyers increased by 18.14% to 693,590, while the number of sellers increased by 17.77% to 584,235. The number of NFT transactions decreased by 8.67% to 1,874,619.

Ethereum network transaction volume reached $96.34 million, a 94.44% surge from the previous week. HyperEVM ranked second with $88.77 million in sales, driven entirely by the performance of the Hypurrr series. Mythos Chain network transaction volume reached $13.31 million, up 20.71%. Bitcoin network transaction volume reached $11.47 million, up 39.71%.

This week's high-value transactions include: