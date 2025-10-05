Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The post Hints And Answer For Sunday, October 5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Another Sunday, another Wordle to solve. And there was much rejoicing. It’s the first weekend of October and still quite lovely outside, but I’m already starting to sense the change in weather. The slow spread of autumn. The promise of winter. It all happens too fast. Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow. Oh well. No sense in dwelling on something as predictable and inevitable as change. Let’s solve this Wordle instead! Looking for Saturday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: SHIRE (138 words remaining) The Hint: One way to travel. The Clue: This Wordle ends with a vowel. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. SHIRE was an okay, but… The post Hints And Answer For Sunday, October 5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Another Sunday, another Wordle to solve. And there was much rejoicing. It’s the first weekend of October and still quite lovely outside, but I’m already starting to sense the change in weather. The slow spread of autumn. The promise of winter. It all happens too fast. Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow. Oh well. No sense in dwelling on something as predictable and inevitable as change. Let’s solve this Wordle instead! Looking for Saturday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: SHIRE (138 words remaining) The Hint: One way to travel. The Clue: This Wordle ends with a vowel. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. SHIRE was an okay, but…

Hints And Answer For Sunday, October 5

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 09:09
4 min read
MemeCore
M$3.29664-0.05%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00141868-0.06%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

How to solve today’s Wordle.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Another Sunday, another Wordle to solve. And there was much rejoicing. It’s the first weekend of October and still quite lovely outside, but I’m already starting to sense the change in weather. The slow spread of autumn. The promise of winter. It all happens too fast. Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow. Oh well. No sense in dwelling on something as predictable and inevitable as change. Let’s solve this Wordle instead!

Looking for Saturday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: SHIRE (138 words remaining)

The Hint: One way to travel.

The Clue: This Wordle ends with a vowel.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

SHIRE was an okay, but certainly not great, opening guess today. LOAMY cut the 138 words I had remaining down to 12, which wasn’t ideal. The Wordle Bot told me my third guess—PLATE—was inefficient and suggested “CADGE” instead. A word I’ve never even heard before. Thanks for the advice, buddy. I had two words to choose from at this point: PLANE or PLACE and I just winged it. Like a PLANE has wings.

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot

Screenshot: Erik Kain

We tied today so that’s 0 points all around and our October totals remain:

Erik: 5 points

Wordle Bot: 3 point

How To Play Competitive Wordle

  • Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
  • If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
  • Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
  • You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word plane comes from the Latin planus, meaning “flat, level, or even.”

From planus came the Old French plan and later the Middle English plain or playne, referring to a flat surface. The noun plane (as in a flat geometric surface or a level of existence) and the verb to plane (to make smooth or flat) both stem from this root. The same origin also gave us plain, plan, and planet (originally “wandering” stars that didn’t follow the fixed plane of the heavens).

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/10/04/todays-wordle-1569-hints-and-answer-for-sunday-october-5/

Market Opportunity
MemeCore Logo
MemeCore Price(M)
$3.29664
$3.29664$3.29664
-0.08%
USD
MemeCore (M) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#Spot

You May Also Like

Trump's late-night posting sprees reveal a president who is 'spiraling': biographer

Trump's late-night posting sprees reveal a president who is 'spiraling': biographer

President Donald Trump has been on a lot of late-night posting sprees lately, and one of his biographers thinks it shows the president is spiraling from stress
Share
Rawstory2026/06/03 11:20
Australian Dollar Slips from Multi-Decade High Against Yen After Weaker GDP Data

Australian Dollar Slips from Multi-Decade High Against Yen After Weaker GDP Data

BitcoinWorld Australian Dollar Slips from Multi-Decade High Against Yen After Weaker GDP Data The Australian dollar (AUD) retreated from its multi-decade high
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 10:55
One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

The post One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music Bettmann Archive These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra’s music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead. It’s on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew Returns Sinatra’s The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame. The World We Knew’s All-Time Highs The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra’s classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters. Frank Sinatra’s Album With Classic Hits Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as “The World We Knew (Over and…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:02

Trending News

More

Longs bear the brunt as $1.25B in crypto futures liquidations hit the market

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Cardano Or Solana? Expert’s Top Pick After ADA, SOL Dip 10%

Drift Protocol Crashes 40.5% Despite $24M Market Cap: What the Data Reveals

Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment

24/7 Live News

More

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

BTC long liquidations reach highest level since October 10 event.

Author: Byzantine General07:08

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66,870.66
$66,870.66$66,870.66

-0.64%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,862.25
$1,862.25$1,862.25

-2.75%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74.44
$74.44$74.44

-2.55%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00093
$1.00093$1.00093

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2276
$1.2276$1.2276

+0.44%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage