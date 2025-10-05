Bitcoin may move ‘very quick’ to $150K, altseason doubts: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 28 – Oct. 4

A crypto analyst forecasts Bitcoin moving quickly to $150,000 once it breaks $120,000, altcoin season doubts, and more: Hodler’s Digest
Wall Streets growing interest in late-stage cryptocurrency firms could disrupt the traditional boom-and-bust cycle of digital assets, according to new research.
Crypto financial services firm Matrixport said Friday that more than $200 billion worth of crypto companies are preparing initial public offerings (IPOs), which may raise between $30 billion and $45 billion in new capital.
Matrixport said investor focus is rotating away from early-stage bets toward scalable, IPO-ready companies positioned for public markets.
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JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
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BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.
Author: Crypto Caesar02:56
Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.
Author: Crypto Pump01:17