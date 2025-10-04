The post Russia Developing Sovereign Infrastructure to Ease Cryptocurrency Operations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov stated that this move would be focused on establishing an experimental framework for facilitating cryptocurrency operations. The infrastructure would already be in development in a joint operation with the Bank of Russia, which already allows qualified investors to dabble in crypto investments. Russia Moving to Establish Key Infrastructure to Govern […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/russia-developing-sovereign-infrastructure-to-ease-cryptocurrency-operations/ The post Russia Developing Sovereign Infrastructure to Ease Cryptocurrency Operations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov stated that this move would be focused on establishing an experimental framework for facilitating cryptocurrency operations. The infrastructure would already be in development in a joint operation with the Bank of Russia, which already allows qualified investors to dabble in crypto investments. Russia Moving to Establish Key Infrastructure to Govern […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/russia-developing-sovereign-infrastructure-to-ease-cryptocurrency-operations/