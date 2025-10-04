A whale/institution sold another 12,500 ETH, making a profit of $9.3 million from the 55,830 ETH sold in the past three days.

PANews reported on October 4th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale/institution that had profited $85.34 million through ETH swing trading had taken another 12,500 ETH ($56.77 million) in profit today: they sold 12,500 ETH through FalconX for 56.77 million USDC at a price of $4,542. The whale/institution has sold most of the 60,333 ETH they bought during the dip in late September: in the past three days, they sold 55,830 ETH for 247 million USDC, generating a profit of $9.3 million.
Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.
Author: ryandcrypto10:31
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46