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The post Walmart’s OnePay to Launch Crypto Services by 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Walmart’s OnePay to launch cryptocurrency services with Zerohash integration. Service starts by late 2025. Bridges crypto with US retail shopping. Retail giant Walmart’s fintech arm OnePay plans to integrate Bitcoin and Ethereum trading into its app by late 2025, in collaboration with Zerohash, according to CNBC. This initiative by Walmart could significantly enhance mainstream cryptocurrency adoption by enabling direct retail conversions, encouraging a new wave of crypto accessibility for US shoppers. Walmart’s Crypto Integration: A New Retail Frontier Walmart’s decision to integrate cryptocurrency services through its fintech arm, OnePay, signifies significant progress in the retail and crypto sectors. The initiative, supported by Zerohash’s infrastructure, announces its intent to roll out by late 2025, initially focusing on Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody. This strategic integration intends to enable customers to convert crypto holdings to fiat currency for in-store purchases, showcasing a novel approach to bridging digital assets with everyday commerce. Market participants expect increased crypto adoption through such direct retail applications. Market reactions have been notably positive, with observers predicting a significant impact on both Bitcoin and Ethereum demand. Rebecca Martinez, a Senior Fintech Analyst, remarked that combining Walmart’s consumer reach with OnePay’s services could transform crypto accessibility. “When you combine Walmart’s massive customer footprint with OnePay’s growing financial services ecosystem, you’re looking at a potential game-changer for crypto accessibility.” – Rebecca Martinez, Digital Commerce Research Institute Market Implications and Historical Insights Did you know? The planned integration of crypto services in OnePay’s app marks a milestone, as Walmart’s weekly shopper base could potentially exceed that of previous fintech integrations like PayPal, due to its massive scale. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 1.34% price increase over the past 24 hours, with current values at $122,041.28. The cryptocurrency holds a market cap of approximately $2.43 trillion and… The post Walmart’s OnePay to Launch Crypto Services by 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Walmart’s OnePay to launch cryptocurrency services with Zerohash integration. Service starts by late 2025. Bridges crypto with US retail shopping. Retail giant Walmart’s fintech arm OnePay plans to integrate Bitcoin and Ethereum trading into its app by late 2025, in collaboration with Zerohash, according to CNBC. This initiative by Walmart could significantly enhance mainstream cryptocurrency adoption by enabling direct retail conversions, encouraging a new wave of crypto accessibility for US shoppers. Walmart’s Crypto Integration: A New Retail Frontier Walmart’s decision to integrate cryptocurrency services through its fintech arm, OnePay, signifies significant progress in the retail and crypto sectors. The initiative, supported by Zerohash’s infrastructure, announces its intent to roll out by late 2025, initially focusing on Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody. This strategic integration intends to enable customers to convert crypto holdings to fiat currency for in-store purchases, showcasing a novel approach to bridging digital assets with everyday commerce. Market participants expect increased crypto adoption through such direct retail applications. Market reactions have been notably positive, with observers predicting a significant impact on both Bitcoin and Ethereum demand. Rebecca Martinez, a Senior Fintech Analyst, remarked that combining Walmart’s consumer reach with OnePay’s services could transform crypto accessibility. “When you combine Walmart’s massive customer footprint with OnePay’s growing financial services ecosystem, you’re looking at a potential game-changer for crypto accessibility.” – Rebecca Martinez, Digital Commerce Research Institute Market Implications and Historical Insights Did you know? The planned integration of crypto services in OnePay’s app marks a milestone, as Walmart’s weekly shopper base could potentially exceed that of previous fintech integrations like PayPal, due to its massive scale. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 1.34% price increase over the past 24 hours, with current values at $122,041.28. The cryptocurrency holds a market cap of approximately $2.43 trillion and…

Walmart’s OnePay to Launch Crypto Services by 2025

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 11:30
2 min read
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For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
Key Points:
  • Walmart’s OnePay to launch cryptocurrency services with Zerohash integration.
  • Service starts by late 2025.
  • Bridges crypto with US retail shopping.

Retail giant Walmart’s fintech arm OnePay plans to integrate Bitcoin and Ethereum trading into its app by late 2025, in collaboration with Zerohash, according to CNBC.

This initiative by Walmart could significantly enhance mainstream cryptocurrency adoption by enabling direct retail conversions, encouraging a new wave of crypto accessibility for US shoppers.

Walmart’s Crypto Integration: A New Retail Frontier

Walmart’s decision to integrate cryptocurrency services through its fintech arm, OnePay, signifies significant progress in the retail and crypto sectors. The initiative, supported by Zerohash’s infrastructure, announces its intent to roll out by late 2025, initially focusing on Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody.

This strategic integration intends to enable customers to convert crypto holdings to fiat currency for in-store purchases, showcasing a novel approach to bridging digital assets with everyday commerce. Market participants expect increased crypto adoption through such direct retail applications.

Market reactions have been notably positive, with observers predicting a significant impact on both Bitcoin and Ethereum demand. Rebecca Martinez, a Senior Fintech Analyst, remarked that combining Walmart’s consumer reach with OnePay’s services could transform crypto accessibility.

Market Implications and Historical Insights

Did you know? The planned integration of crypto services in OnePay’s app marks a milestone, as Walmart’s weekly shopper base could potentially exceed that of previous fintech integrations like PayPal, due to its massive scale.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 1.34% price increase over the past 24 hours, with current values at $122,041.28. The cryptocurrency holds a market cap of approximately $2.43 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $83.19 billion, showing promising momentum shifts in the market.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:24 UTC on October 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests this move by Walmart could drive substantial crypto market growth, emphasizing the potential financial and technological advancements. Experts suggest this may set a precedent for further innovations, aligning regulatory frameworks with practical crypto applications in mainstream retail.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/walmart-onepay-crypto-services-2025/

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