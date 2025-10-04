APT Price in Demand Zone Eyeing $12 Target Before Resistance

Key Insights:

Aptos price holds $4–$6 demand zone, signaling potential upward movement toward $12 target.

Recent stablecoin inflows strengthen blockchain adoption, supporting possible growth and higher $APT demand.

Resistance at $18 remains key hurdle as traders monitor pullbacks and market momentum closely.

APT Price in Demand Zone Eyeing $12 Target Before Major Resistance

Aptos ($APT) has recently seen significant movement, entering a demand zone between $4 and $6. The price reached $5.45 before encountering resistance, but market analysts are closely watching the situation. The next target for $APT is $12, before encountering a major resistance level around $18.

Price Action and Current Market Position

According to Lennaert Snyder, Following a recent price surge, Aptos reached $5.45, aligning with the second target resistance point set by analysts. Lennaert noted that “Price is heavily extended, so a pullback before continuation is likely”. With the next potential move for $APT is up to $6.18 and $6.77.

Potential Upward Move | Source: X

However, the price has been steadily increasing, and a pullback could create opportunities for new trades. Traders are advised to monitor the situation closely to understand the market’s direction in the near future. As of time of writing Aptos was trading at $5.41, with a 24-hour trading volume of over $502 million. The token has gained 4.36% in the past 24 hours, showing vigorous activity.

Stablecoin Integration Could Drive Growth

Aptos has also been making moves in the stablecoin space. Recent reports suggest that the blockchain is experiencing large inflows of stablecoins. This is part of a larger strategy to become the leading blockchain for stablecoin adoption and infrastructure. Analysts believe that this shift could position Aptos favorably in the growing stablecoin market.

APT is pushing to become the hub for stablecoin transactions. If successful, this pivot could lead to increased demand for $APT as more stablecoins are integrated into the blockchain. With stablecoin adoption on the rise, Aptos is positioning itself to capitalize on this growing trend.

Potential Price Targets for APT

Meanwhile, Aptos is being watched for a potential move towards the $12 target. The price is holding steady within the $4 to $6 demand zone, which has shown strong support. If $APT can maintain its position and avoid significant pullbacks, it could head toward higher target.

APT Price Support | Source: X

Resistance above $18 remains a challenge, but the price could rise further if the market continues to support the growth of Aptos in the stablecoin space. APT has room to grow, but the next few weeks will determine whether it can break through major resistance.