Mexico’s Cristalino Tequila Trend Expands Its Fan Base In The Growing U.S. Market

CAZADORES Tequila’s cristalino tequila expression debuted in 2020, though the brand has been around for more than 100 years. CAZADORES Tequila

Last week, esteemed small-batch tequila house Casa Dragones launched its newest tequila expression, inspired by and created alongside Colombian superstar Karol G. The powerhouse partnership was buzzy in its own right, but in the spirits world, it underscored the staying power of one of the industry’s most exciting new trends: the Cristalino expression of tequila.

200 Copas by Casa Dragones is latest Cristalino tequila to hit a U.S. market in which tequila is the only spirit category to show grow in the last year, according to Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America, accelerated in no small part by this newer expression. Despite first hitting the market just over a decade ago, Cristalino is now pushing the industry forward in with new production techniques that once would have been hard to imagine, and helping reach a broader market in the process.

A glass of Cristalino tequila from PATRÓN Tequila. PATRÓN Tequila

Creating Cristalino

Everyone from the casual tequila drinker to long-time agave spirits lovers can tell you that tequila generally comes in just three classic expressions, defined by how long they’ve been aged: blanco, reposado, and añejo. As the industry has developed, distillers have begun to explore subcategories to the classics, such as joven, aged slightly more than blanco but less than reposado, and extra añejo to kick up the aging process even further.

But if you’ve taken a trip to Mexico in the past decade, you’ll have found something entirely different on the bar menu. “Right now, Cristalino tequilas are on fire in Guadalajara, while in the rest of the world this is a trend that is just starting,” says Tania Oseguera, master tequila distiller and ambassador of Tequila CAZADORES, of the capital city of Jalisco where tequila got its start.

Cristalino tequila represents somewhat of a departure from traditional methods of processing agave, but an exciting opportunity to transform a growing market. getty

Trend aside, Cristalino represents a significant departure from the longstanding expressions of tequila that agave-lovers have enjoyed for generations.

“What sets Cristalino apart is its unique filtration process,” explains Roberto Ramirez Laverde, Global SVP of PATRÓN and Agaves at Bacardí Limited. “It is made from aged tequilas, like añejo or reposado, that undergoes a filtration process to remove the color while retaining the complexity and depth of flavor that comes from time in the barrel. The result is a crystal-clear tequila with the character of an aged spirit that is both accessible for newcomers and intriguing for seasoned tequila enthusiasts.”

This filtration process. using charcoal to remove certain aging-related characteristics that have so long been prized in tequilas, might sound counterintuitive. Not so. “In Mexico, people embraced this innovation early on, appreciating the different perspective it brings to tequila,” explains Ana María Romero, the tequila master behind the beloved small-batch tequila brand Mijenta Tequila.

A selection of some of the cristalino tequilas conquering the U.S. market, among dozens of varieties of the expression now making their way stateside. Mijenta Tequila, PATRÓN Tequila, Casa Dragones, Espolón Tequila, Tequila CAZADORES

Now the word is out stateside, and both seasoned tequila drinkers and those newer to agave spirits alike can’t seem to get enough of it. Well-known brands with a strong distribution network in the United States, like Tequila CAZADORES and PATRÓN Tequila, now offer the expression widely. Another popular brand among U.S. consumers, Espolòn Tequila released a cristalino tequila expression in 2022 that was the final creation of their esteemed late tequila master, Cirilo Oropeza.

Small-batch brands like Mijenta Tequila have also begun to offer the Cristalino expression with distribution in the Unites States. It’s a trend now extending to dozens of brands with a U.S. presence, where the premium Cristalino tequila expression can range from around $40 per bottle to hundreds of dollars a bottle for the most ultra-premium varieties.

Mijenta Tequila’s beloved cristalino expression debuted last year. Mijenta Tequila

The Care of the Craft

Up until the creation of Cristalino, there hasn’t been much change or alteration that goes into to the traditional blanco to añejo aging process pipeline of expressions, though newer production techniques vary. But the filtration process after barrel aging that creates that crystalline look is a departure that some tequila purists reject, as only the most skilled tequila crafting masters can get it right.

“It took us countless experiments with contact time, flow, and the amount of charcoal used [in the filtration of Cristalino] before finding a profile that preserved its soul as a reposado,” explains Romero. “This challenge is why Cristalinos sometimes have a mixed reputation, as some producers strip out the flavors entirely, which defeats the purpose of aging in the first place.”

The cristalino tequila by PATRÓN represents the ultra-premium end of the expression’s spectrum. PATRÓN Tequila

It’s a delicate process to achieve Cristalino’s quintessentially clear tone without stripping out the complexities of its aged character. Some brands opt for a liquid with a slightly honey-toned hue, eschewing the quest for a perfectly crystalline appearance.

Cristalino is not, after all, just a colorless reposado; the filtration process does alter the flavor and feel of the reposado “Cristalino sets itself apart from other tequilas with a much lighter mouthfeel and intriguing taste,” explains Ramirez Laverde.

It’s a perfect fit for those looking for a more complex flavor than a standard blanco or joven tequila who may not want all the layers of a reposado, a profile that fits with an increasing number of tequila drinkers and the tequila-curious in the U.S. market.

“Historically, [tequila]drinkers typically followed a path from blanco to reposado to añejo,” says Ramirez Laverde. “But today, we’re seeing a shift. Consumers are embracing premiumization, choosing quality over quantity. They want tequilas that are smooth, versatile and stylish. Cristalino fits that perfectly.”

A new generation of tequila drinkers and a growing cocktail culture can be credited for helping boost the popularity and growth of this versatile new expression. Tequila Cazadores

A New Chapter

With its more complex flavor profiles, Cristalino tequila is a suitable choice for those seeking more than just a basic tequila to mask in a margarita. Most experts recommend sampling Cristalino neat or on the rocks to get a taste of its layered flavors.

However, experts credit the sonic boom-level growth in Mexico’s cocktail culture with part in Cristalino’s rising profile. “The popularity of cocktail culture in both Mexico and the U.S. has created space for Cristalinos to shine in creative mixed drinks, too,” says Romero. “For example, martinis made with a Cristalino are especially intriguing, as they bring barrel notes to what is traditionally a clear cocktail.” Mexico is now the standard-setter for cocktail culture worldwide, making the impact of its Cristalino tequila in this space a global phenomenon.

For those with a deeper appreciation of the profound potential of agave-based spirits rather than a vice grip-esque hold on tradition, Cristalino tequila represents an incredibly exciting moment in the industry, especially when it comes to winning new fans. “As more people around the world embrace tequila, we have this amazing opportunity to share its soul,” says Oseguera, “[and] everything from where our tequila is made in the highlands of Jalisco and the artistry behind every bottle, to the passion that’s been part of our story for many years.”