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The post Kali Uchis Pens Heartfelt Note With ‘Sincerely’ Deluxe ‘P.S.’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kali Uchis Billboard via Getty Images Kali Uchis has had a year filled with highs and lows. In the lead-up to the release of her fifth studio album Sincerely, in May and embarking on The Sincerely, Tour this summer, the Grammy-winning singer suffered a personal loss with the passing of her mother. With the release of the album, Uchis took center stage with no featured artists and a cohesive downtempo vision. Uchis recently hinted she’s open to collaborations on her next album, but she hasn’t wasted much time in sharing the spotlight with other artists while further showcasing her own talents. Sincerely, P.S., the deluxe version of her latest album, is out now and contains five new tracks, each delivering a different piece of Uchis’ singing and songwriting abilities. She sings alongside Ravyn Lenae on “Cry About It!” and Mariah the Scientist on “Pretty Promises,” while extending the signature Sincerely, sound with “Whispers of the Wind…”, “Cherry on Top,” and “All of the Good.” Sincerely: P.S., like the original project, offers listeners a calming respite after getting them dancing with her previous LP, last year’s Orquídeas. It’s not her way of tapping out completely from everything around her, though. “I feel like a lot of the album is about the state of the world – in an abstract way,” she said on the Broken Record podcast earlier this year. “A lot of it does kind of always lean back on music being escape, and escaping from the state of the world.” Going from Orquídeas to Sincerely, then, was a way for her to look back on her earlier sounds, particularly her debut EP Por Vida, which celebrated its 10th birthday this year. “I was like, ‘I want to do a project that’s just sentimental, emotional, vulnerable, something that I feel… The post Kali Uchis Pens Heartfelt Note With ‘Sincerely’ Deluxe ‘P.S.’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kali Uchis Billboard via Getty Images Kali Uchis has had a year filled with highs and lows. In the lead-up to the release of her fifth studio album Sincerely, in May and embarking on The Sincerely, Tour this summer, the Grammy-winning singer suffered a personal loss with the passing of her mother. With the release of the album, Uchis took center stage with no featured artists and a cohesive downtempo vision. Uchis recently hinted she’s open to collaborations on her next album, but she hasn’t wasted much time in sharing the spotlight with other artists while further showcasing her own talents. Sincerely, P.S., the deluxe version of her latest album, is out now and contains five new tracks, each delivering a different piece of Uchis’ singing and songwriting abilities. She sings alongside Ravyn Lenae on “Cry About It!” and Mariah the Scientist on “Pretty Promises,” while extending the signature Sincerely, sound with “Whispers of the Wind…”, “Cherry on Top,” and “All of the Good.” Sincerely: P.S., like the original project, offers listeners a calming respite after getting them dancing with her previous LP, last year’s Orquídeas. It’s not her way of tapping out completely from everything around her, though. “I feel like a lot of the album is about the state of the world – in an abstract way,” she said on the Broken Record podcast earlier this year. “A lot of it does kind of always lean back on music being escape, and escaping from the state of the world.” Going from Orquídeas to Sincerely, then, was a way for her to look back on her earlier sounds, particularly her debut EP Por Vida, which celebrated its 10th birthday this year. “I was like, ‘I want to do a project that’s just sentimental, emotional, vulnerable, something that I feel…

Kali Uchis Pens Heartfelt Note With ‘Sincerely’ Deluxe ‘P.S.’

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 11:40
3 min read
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Kali Uchis

Billboard via Getty Images

Kali Uchis has had a year filled with highs and lows. In the lead-up to the release of her fifth studio album Sincerely, in May and embarking on The Sincerely, Tour this summer, the Grammy-winning singer suffered a personal loss with the passing of her mother. With the release of the album, Uchis took center stage with no featured artists and a cohesive downtempo vision.

Uchis recently hinted she’s open to collaborations on her next album, but she hasn’t wasted much time in sharing the spotlight with other artists while further showcasing her own talents. Sincerely, P.S., the deluxe version of her latest album, is out now and contains five new tracks, each delivering a different piece of Uchis’ singing and songwriting abilities. She sings alongside Ravyn Lenae on “Cry About It!” and Mariah the Scientist on “Pretty Promises,” while extending the signature Sincerely, sound with “Whispers of the Wind…”, “Cherry on Top,” and “All of the Good.”

Sincerely: P.S., like the original project, offers listeners a calming respite after getting them dancing with her previous LP, last year’s Orquídeas. It’s not her way of tapping out completely from everything around her, though. “I feel like a lot of the album is about the state of the world – in an abstract way,” she said on the Broken Record podcast earlier this year. “A lot of it does kind of always lean back on music being escape, and escaping from the state of the world.”

Going from Orquídeas to Sincerely, then, was a way for her to look back on her earlier sounds, particularly her debut EP Por Vida, which celebrated its 10th birthday this year.

“I was like, ‘I want to do a project that’s just sentimental, emotional, vulnerable, something that I feel that I haven’t done in a long time, and in a new way,” she said, noting she wanted to go back to some of her roots in music, including the feelings on Por Vida, albeit in a “fresh way.”

The songs on Sincerely: P.S. build on those feelings of love, intimacy, and gratitude, ostensibly about her partner Don Toliver or her son, now one-and-a-half. “Be happy for what you have / You nevеr know how long it’s gonna last / And I don’t wanna take for granted not evеn a sec / When every second’s slipping though our fingers just like sand,” she croons on “Whispers of the Wind…” On “Cherry On Top,” she similarly gushes, “I feel warm as a fresh apple pie / When you’re holding my hand and look me in my eyes / Sparks fly like thе Fourth of July / You’re the cherry on top, and you’rе all that I’ve got / ‘Cause you’re mine.”

With The Sincerely, Tour now behind her and Sincerely: P.S. in fans’ ears, it remains to be seen when Uchis will return with her next project.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/cmalone/2025/10/03/kali-uchis-pens-heartfelt-note-with-sincerely-deluxe-ps/

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