A whale who shorted BTC four times in a row has suffered a loss of $21.31 million on his BTC short position

PANews reported on October 4th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, as BTC rebounded again, a "whale who has shorted BTC four times in a row since March 2025" has incurred a $21.31 million loss on its 20x short position. The whale currently holds 2,041 BTC (approximately $248 million), with an opening price of $111,386.3 and a liquidation price of $128,729.9. Ten hours ago, the whale added 8 million USDC to Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation.
Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.
Author: ryandcrypto10:31
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46