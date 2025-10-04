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The post WWE SmackDown Results, Winners And Grades On 10/3/2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sami Zayn’s United States Open Challenge on SmackDown. WWE WWE SmackDown emanated from the Super Bowl-starved city of Cincinnati, OH and advertised Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton against the Vision, Tiffany Stratton calling out Stephanie Vaquer and Sami Zayn’s United States Championship Open Challenge. Last week’s broadcast of SmackDown drew a massive viewership of 1.238 million. WWE SmackDown Match Card And Results Sami Zayn def. Aleister Black | WWE United States Championship Sol Ruca and Zaria def. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre Je’Von Evans and Rey Fenix def. Los Garza The Vision def. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton WWE SmackDown Ratings And Viewership September 26, 2025 | 1.238 million September 19, 2025 | 1.342 million September 12, 2025 | 1.316 million September 5, 2025 | 1.585 million August 29, 2025 | 1.147 million WWE SmackDown Ticket Sales WWE SmackDown Venue: Heritage Bank Center (Cincinnati, OH) WWE SmackDown Tickets Distributed: 7,246 WWE SmackDown Tickets Available: 507 WWE SmackDown Results And Highlights On 10/3/25 Cody Rhodes Faces Off With Paul Heyman Cody Rhodes started off his promo with his opening catchphrase (“What do you guys wanna talk about?”) but Paul Heyman interrupted. Heyman was flanked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Randy Orton showed up as Cody Rhodes’ aid. Heyman stirred the seeds of distrust between Orton and Rhodes and teased that they would have a falling out in the main event. The rare “Can they coexist?” storyline in WWE. WWE SmackDown Opening Segment Grade: B Sami Zayn Def. Aleister Black Carmelo Hayes answered Sami Zayn’s challenge once more. Cincinnati was not impressed since Melo already faced Zayn in an open challenge. The Miz ran in and stuck Melo with a Skullcrushing Finale. This brought out Aleister Black. Cole noted that Black is a former NXT champion, but has never competed for… The post WWE SmackDown Results, Winners And Grades On 10/3/2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sami Zayn’s United States Open Challenge on SmackDown. WWE WWE SmackDown emanated from the Super Bowl-starved city of Cincinnati, OH and advertised Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton against the Vision, Tiffany Stratton calling out Stephanie Vaquer and Sami Zayn’s United States Championship Open Challenge. Last week’s broadcast of SmackDown drew a massive viewership of 1.238 million. WWE SmackDown Match Card And Results Sami Zayn def. Aleister Black | WWE United States Championship Sol Ruca and Zaria def. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre Je’Von Evans and Rey Fenix def. Los Garza The Vision def. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton WWE SmackDown Ratings And Viewership September 26, 2025 | 1.238 million September 19, 2025 | 1.342 million September 12, 2025 | 1.316 million September 5, 2025 | 1.585 million August 29, 2025 | 1.147 million WWE SmackDown Ticket Sales WWE SmackDown Venue: Heritage Bank Center (Cincinnati, OH) WWE SmackDown Tickets Distributed: 7,246 WWE SmackDown Tickets Available: 507 WWE SmackDown Results And Highlights On 10/3/25 Cody Rhodes Faces Off With Paul Heyman Cody Rhodes started off his promo with his opening catchphrase (“What do you guys wanna talk about?”) but Paul Heyman interrupted. Heyman was flanked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Randy Orton showed up as Cody Rhodes’ aid. Heyman stirred the seeds of distrust between Orton and Rhodes and teased that they would have a falling out in the main event. The rare “Can they coexist?” storyline in WWE. WWE SmackDown Opening Segment Grade: B Sami Zayn Def. Aleister Black Carmelo Hayes answered Sami Zayn’s challenge once more. Cincinnati was not impressed since Melo already faced Zayn in an open challenge. The Miz ran in and stuck Melo with a Skullcrushing Finale. This brought out Aleister Black. Cole noted that Black is a former NXT champion, but has never competed for…

WWE SmackDown Results, Winners And Grades On 10/3/2025

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 10:43
5 min read
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Sami Zayn’s United States Open Challenge on SmackDown.

WWE

WWE SmackDown emanated from the Super Bowl-starved city of Cincinnati, OH and advertised Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton against the Vision, Tiffany Stratton calling out Stephanie Vaquer and Sami Zayn’s United States Championship Open Challenge.

Last week’s broadcast of SmackDown drew a massive viewership of 1.238 million.

WWE SmackDown Match Card And Results

  • Sami Zayn def. Aleister Black | WWE United States Championship
  • Sol Ruca and Zaria def. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre
  • Je’Von Evans and Rey Fenix def. Los Garza
  • The Vision def. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton

WWE SmackDown Ratings And Viewership

  • September 26, 2025 | 1.238 million
  • September 19, 2025 | 1.342 million
  • September 12, 2025 | 1.316 million
  • September 5, 2025 | 1.585 million
  • August 29, 2025 | 1.147 million

WWE SmackDown Ticket Sales

  • WWE SmackDown Venue: Heritage Bank Center (Cincinnati, OH)
  • WWE SmackDown Tickets Distributed: 7,246
  • WWE SmackDown Tickets Available: 507

WWE SmackDown Results And Highlights On 10/3/25

Cody Rhodes Faces Off With Paul Heyman

  • Cody Rhodes started off his promo with his opening catchphrase (“What do you guys wanna talk about?”) but Paul Heyman interrupted. Heyman was flanked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.
  • Randy Orton showed up as Cody Rhodes’ aid. Heyman stirred the seeds of distrust between Orton and Rhodes and teased that they would have a falling out in the main event. The rare “Can they coexist?” storyline in WWE.

WWE SmackDown Opening Segment Grade: B

Sami Zayn Def. Aleister Black

  • Carmelo Hayes answered Sami Zayn’s challenge once more. Cincinnati was not impressed since Melo already faced Zayn in an open challenge. The Miz ran in and stuck Melo with a Skullcrushing Finale. This brought out Aleister Black.
  • Cole noted that Black is a former NXT champion, but has never competed for a singles championship on Raw or SmackDown since he’s been in WWE.
  • Black dominated early, but Zayn took control when the match came back from break. Zayn connected with 10-count punches and kicks, and Booker T reacted like Stephanie Vaquer had just done the Devil’s Kiss.
  • Damian Priest interfered and cost Black the match. Priest calmly cleared the announce table and put Black Through it with a Razor’s Edge.

Sami Zayn vs. Aleister Black Match Grade: B

Sol Ruca And Zaria Def. Chelsea Green And Alba Fyre

  • Sol Ruca had a unique tag-in where she used an Octopus-like maneuver on Chelsea Green. Cole didn’t have a name for that move other than “interesting.”
  • Fyre and Green used frequent tags to double-team Sol Ruca, setting up for a hot tag to Zaria. There was no such hot tag as Zaria evened the odds from the outside. Sol Ruca won with the Sol Snatcher.

Sol Ruca and Zaria vs. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre Grade: B-

Tiffany Stratton And Stephanie Vaquer Contract Signing

  • This was a basic back-and-forth of mutual respect between two babyfaces. Both signed the contract and vowed to be victorious.
  • As Tiffany Stratton made her way to the back, she was attacked by Giulia. Kianna James made a pitch to manage Stephanie Vaquer. James said she could make Vaquer the women’s Crown Jewel champion.
  • Stratton reentered the ring and attacked James. Vaquer teased an SVB on Giulia, but Giulia escaped.

Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer Contract Signing Grade: C+

Je’Von Evans And Rey Fenix Def. Los Garza

  • Backstage, Nick Aldis spoke with Je’Von Evans. Rey Fenix and Evans challenged Los Garza to a tag team match.
  • Early in the match, each combatant dove to the outside, most impressively Rey Fenix who hit a 360 dive on Angel. “Bouncy” Je’Von Evans capped off the dive parade with a plancha of his own.
  • While making a comeback back inside the ring, Evans accidentally took out a cameraman with a suicide dive, but it still looked awesome.
  • Every time the babyfaces would get a head of steam, Los Garza stopped them dead in their tracks. Evans and Fenix made a comeback and Fenix won the match with a Mexican Muscle Buster.

Je’Von Evans and Rey Fenix vs. Los Garza Match Grade: B

The Vision Def. Cody Rhodes And Randy Orton

  • Bronson Reed worked over Cody Rhodes with Randy Orton desperately pacing on the apron. Reed and Breakker made quick tags and controlled the early goings of the match.
  • Fans did the “Cody Rhodes” chant, but Bron Breakker hilariously mocked them as Rhodes struggled to reach Orton. Rhodes dodged out of the way of a charging Reed and escaped a Senton as well. Rhodes made the hot tag, unleashing Orton.
  • Seth Rollins interfered, costing Orton the match at the hands of the new Legend Killer Bronson Reed. Rollins reentered the ring against Paul Heyman’s advice, and Cody Rhodes laid Rollins out with a Cross Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton vs. The Vision Match Grade: B-

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/alfredkonuwa/2025/10/03/wwe-smackdown-results-winners-and-grades-on-1032025/

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