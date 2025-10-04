The post WWE SmackDown Results, Winners And Grades On 10/3/2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sami Zayn’s United States Open Challenge on SmackDown. WWE WWE SmackDown emanated from the Super Bowl-starved city of Cincinnati, OH and advertised Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton against the Vision, Tiffany Stratton calling out Stephanie Vaquer and Sami Zayn’s United States Championship Open Challenge. Last week’s broadcast of SmackDown drew a massive viewership of 1.238 million. WWE SmackDown Match Card And Results Sami Zayn def. Aleister Black | WWE United States Championship Sol Ruca and Zaria def. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre Je’Von Evans and Rey Fenix def. Los Garza The Vision def. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton WWE SmackDown Ratings And Viewership September 26, 2025 | 1.238 million September 19, 2025 | 1.342 million September 12, 2025 | 1.316 million September 5, 2025 | 1.585 million August 29, 2025 | 1.147 million WWE SmackDown Ticket Sales WWE SmackDown Venue: Heritage Bank Center (Cincinnati, OH) WWE SmackDown Tickets Distributed: 7,246 WWE SmackDown Tickets Available: 507 WWE SmackDown Results And Highlights On 10/3/25 Cody Rhodes Faces Off With Paul Heyman Cody Rhodes started off his promo with his opening catchphrase (“What do you guys wanna talk about?”) but Paul Heyman interrupted. Heyman was flanked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Randy Orton showed up as Cody Rhodes’ aid. Heyman stirred the seeds of distrust between Orton and Rhodes and teased that they would have a falling out in the main event. The rare “Can they coexist?” storyline in WWE. WWE SmackDown Opening Segment Grade: B Sami Zayn Def. Aleister Black Carmelo Hayes answered Sami Zayn’s challenge once more. Cincinnati was not impressed since Melo already faced Zayn in an open challenge. The Miz ran in and stuck Melo with a Skullcrushing Finale. This brought out Aleister Black. Cole noted that Black is a former NXT champion, but has never competed for… The post WWE SmackDown Results, Winners And Grades On 10/3/2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sami Zayn’s United States Open Challenge on SmackDown. WWE WWE SmackDown emanated from the Super Bowl-starved city of Cincinnati, OH and advertised Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton against the Vision, Tiffany Stratton calling out Stephanie Vaquer and Sami Zayn’s United States Championship Open Challenge. Last week’s broadcast of SmackDown drew a massive viewership of 1.238 million. WWE SmackDown Match Card And Results Sami Zayn def. Aleister Black | WWE United States Championship Sol Ruca and Zaria def. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre Je’Von Evans and Rey Fenix def. Los Garza The Vision def. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton WWE SmackDown Ratings And Viewership September 26, 2025 | 1.238 million September 19, 2025 | 1.342 million September 12, 2025 | 1.316 million September 5, 2025 | 1.585 million August 29, 2025 | 1.147 million WWE SmackDown Ticket Sales WWE SmackDown Venue: Heritage Bank Center (Cincinnati, OH) WWE SmackDown Tickets Distributed: 7,246 WWE SmackDown Tickets Available: 507 WWE SmackDown Results And Highlights On 10/3/25 Cody Rhodes Faces Off With Paul Heyman Cody Rhodes started off his promo with his opening catchphrase (“What do you guys wanna talk about?”) but Paul Heyman interrupted. Heyman was flanked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Randy Orton showed up as Cody Rhodes’ aid. Heyman stirred the seeds of distrust between Orton and Rhodes and teased that they would have a falling out in the main event. The rare “Can they coexist?” storyline in WWE. WWE SmackDown Opening Segment Grade: B Sami Zayn Def. Aleister Black Carmelo Hayes answered Sami Zayn’s challenge once more. Cincinnati was not impressed since Melo already faced Zayn in an open challenge. The Miz ran in and stuck Melo with a Skullcrushing Finale. This brought out Aleister Black. Cole noted that Black is a former NXT champion, but has never competed for…