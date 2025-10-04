Shibarium plans to restart the Ethereum cross-chain bridge and develop a compensation plan

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According to PANews on October 4th, Shibarium developers stated that they are preparing to restart the platform's Ethereum cross-chain bridge and are developing a compensation plan to compensate users who lost money due to a vulnerability that triggered an emergency shutdown earlier this month. The team's latest post-mortem analysis stated that all validator keys have been rotated, over 100 ecosystem contracts have been migrated to secure wallets, and 4.6 million BONE tokens have been recovered from the attacker's contracts in the days following the attack. According to a community update on September 17th, attackers stole approximately $4.1 million in ETH, SHIB, and 15 other tokens from the bridge. Shortly after the attack was discovered, Shibarium developer Kaal Dhairya stated on X that they had contacted the relevant authorities, but the team was willing to negotiate with the attacker in "good faith" and offered a 50 ETH reward, worth approximately $225,000 at the time, if the attacker returned the stolen funds.According to PANews on October 4th, Shibarium developers stated that they are preparing to restart the platform's Ethereum cross-chain bridge and are developing a compensation plan to compensate users who lost money due to a vulnerability that triggered an emergency shutdown earlier this month. The team's latest post-mortem analysis stated that all validator keys have been rotated, over 100 ecosystem contracts have been migrated to secure wallets, and 4.6 million BONE tokens have been recovered from the attacker's contracts in the days following the attack. According to a community update on September 17th, attackers stole approximately $4.1 million in ETH, SHIB, and 15 other tokens from the bridge. Shortly after the attack was discovered, Shibarium developer Kaal Dhairya stated on X that they had contacted the relevant authorities, but the team was willing to negotiate with the attacker in "good faith" and offered a 50 ETH reward, worth approximately $225,000 at the time, if the attacker returned the stolen funds.

Shibarium plans to restart the Ethereum cross-chain bridge and develop a compensation plan

Author: PANews
Source: PANews
2025/10/04 09:16
1 min read
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4$0.008333-5.14%
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According to PANews on October 4th, Shibarium developers stated that they are preparing to restart the platform's Ethereum cross-chain bridge and are developing a compensation plan to compensate users who lost money due to a vulnerability that triggered an emergency shutdown earlier this month. The team's latest post-mortem analysis stated that all validator keys have been rotated, over 100 ecosystem contracts have been migrated to secure wallets, and 4.6 million BONE tokens have been recovered from the attacker's contracts in the days following the attack.

According to a community update on September 17th, attackers stole approximately $4.1 million in ETH, SHIB, and 15 other tokens from the bridge. Shortly after the attack was discovered, Shibarium developer Kaal Dhairya stated on X that they had contacted the relevant authorities, but the team was willing to negotiate with the attacker in "good faith" and offered a 50 ETH reward, worth approximately $225,000 at the time, if the attacker returned the stolen funds.

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