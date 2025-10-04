WLFI recently sold tokens to Hut8 at $0.25

PANews reported on October 4th that the Trump family's crypto project, WLFI, tweeted that it recently sold tokens to Hut8 at $0.25 per token for its funding pool. The tokens locked in the WLFI funding pool were used solely to fund the sale and were not used for additional issuance or dilution. PANews reported on October 4th that the Trump family's crypto project, WLFI, tweeted that it recently sold tokens to Hut8 at $0.25 per token for its funding pool. The tokens locked in the WLFI funding pool were used solely to fund the sale and were not used for additional issuance or dilution.