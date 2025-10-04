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Walmart’s OnePay to launch crypto trading with custody services, boosting U.S. digital finance adoption through retail integration. Walmart-backed fintech firm OnePay is preparing a major leap into digital finance. The company will add crypto trading and custody services to its mobile app later this year, indicating it’s positioning itself to become an American “super app” […] The post Walmart’s OnePay to Introduce Crypto Trading and Custody appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Walmart’s OnePay to launch crypto trading with custody services, boosting U.S. digital finance adoption through retail integration. Walmart-backed fintech firm OnePay is preparing a major leap into digital finance. The company will add crypto trading and custody services to its mobile app later this year, indicating it’s positioning itself to become an American “super app” […] The post Walmart’s OnePay to Introduce Crypto Trading and Custody appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Walmart’s OnePay to Introduce Crypto Trading and Custody

Author: LiveBitcoinNews
Source: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 08:00
3 min read
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For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Walmart’s OnePay to launch crypto trading with custody services, boosting U.S. digital finance adoption through retail integration.

Walmart-backed fintech firm OnePay is preparing a major leap into digital finance. The company will add crypto trading and custody services to its mobile app later this year, indicating it’s positioning itself to become an American “super app” for financial services.

OnePay Expands Crypto Access with Bitcoin and Ether

According to CNBC, the first iteration will support Bitcoin (BTC) as well as Ether (ETH). The company behind the digital asset trading mechanism, Zerohash, will be providing the infrastructure. As a joint venture between Ribbit Capital and Walmart, OnePay started in 2021 and has gradually developed into a financial service that includes banking, credit cards, wireless and buy now, pay later loans. The crypto adds to its ambitions to compete with overseas services such as WeChat in centralising several financial functions in a single ecosystem.

Related Reading: Walmart and Amazon Eye Stablecoins for Faster, Cheaper Payments | Live Bitcoin News

The approach tracks the regulatory direction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission closely. SEC Chair Paul Atkins, as part of Project Crypto, has promoted the formation of non-securities trading and securities-integrated “Super Apps.” OnePay’s crypto expansion story fitness into this system, and is set to play an active role as a licensed entity with mass consumer appeal.

Other large fintech platforms are headed in the same direction. Coinbase is set to transform itself into an “Everything Exchange,” including tokenized stocks and prediction markets. Robinhood has already combined stock and crypto trading, and it plans to expand its financial innovation beyond stock trading. So, despite this, Walmart has a big distribution advantage because of the online and in-store checkout ecosystem via OnePay. By allowing customers to convert digital assets into cash and spend directly in Walmart stores, OnePay has the potential to speed up mainstream adoption.

Industries say investors are excited about such integrated models. Newer solutions like Coinbase and Robinhood have helped drive intense market demand. The OnePay entry is expected to extend customer loyalty on the one hand and digital asset circulation in retail payments on the other.

Walmart-Backed App Pushes Beyond Speculation

OnePay’s structured approach is indicative of an overall corporate optimism that more companies will be adopting blockchain, analysts say. By incorporating custody and trading mechanisms, the firm illustrates how digital assets can be utilised in ways beyond speculation.

Nonetheless, compliance does pre-dominate. Regulatory Scrutiny is increasing and companies that can’t comply with standards may find themselves up against a wall. Big players such as OnePay will continue to grow. However, analysts warn smaller firms may struggle or shut down if unadaptable. This dual reality is both an opportunity and a threat to the changing U.S. digital finance landscape.

OnePay’s crypto play can change the dynamics of US fintech competition. By using existing digital assets alongside conventional finance under Walmart’s brand of commercial organization, the company is combining commerce with blockchain-based finance. Beyond solidifying Walmart’s digital footprint, this case provides a model for corporate implementation in the future.

If successful, OnePay may increase liquidity and mainstream the use of cryptocurrency for everyday retail. However, its growth reflects a deepening schism between strong players, who deliver regulatory convergence, and weaker businesses, who will face liquidation as a result of cost and compliance pressures.

The post Walmart’s OnePay to Introduce Crypto Trading and Custody appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

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