Coinbase, a significant player in the cryptocurrency market, has taken a notable step forward by applying for a national trust charter with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).Continue Reading:What Lies Ahead for Coinbase’s Ambitious Move? Coinbase, a significant player in the cryptocurrency market, has taken a notable step forward by applying for a national trust charter with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).Continue Reading:What Lies Ahead for Coinbase’s Ambitious Move?