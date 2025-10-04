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The post Treasury to mint Trump $1 coin as White House prepares $1K stimulus checks for Americans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Treasury Department confirmed on Friday it’s working on a $1 coin featuring Donald Trump, tied to the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence next year. The coin design was ordered by U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach, who currently oversees the Mint. It shows Trump’s face on one side, and his fist raised before an American flag on the other, with the words: “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT.” The project stems from bipartisan legislation passed in 2020, which Trump signed during his first term. That law gives the Treasury Secretary authority to issue $1 coins in 2026 that must reflect the United States’ semiquincentennial. While the design isn’t final, a spokesperson said the draft “reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles.” They added, “Despite the radical left’s forced shutdown of our government, the facts are clear: Under the historic leadership of President Donald J. Trump, our nation is entering its 250th anniversary stronger, more prosperous, and better than ever before.” Brandon Beach commented in a post on X that more details would be released “once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over.” Trump pushes $1,000 to $2,000 rebate checks from tariffs On Thursday, Trump floated new checks for Americans, paid for with tariff revenues from his trade agenda. In an interview with One America News Network, Trump said the tariffs imposed on foreign countries are now starting to kick in, and he claimed they’d soon total “over a trillion dollars a year.” He added, “We’re thinking maybe $1,000 to $2,000 — it would be great,” referring to the payments being considered. He’s previously called it “a dividend to the people of America.” But he acknowledged that Congress must approve any disbursement. The idea comes as the Supreme Court prepares to hear… The post Treasury to mint Trump $1 coin as White House prepares $1K stimulus checks for Americans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Treasury Department confirmed on Friday it’s working on a $1 coin featuring Donald Trump, tied to the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence next year. The coin design was ordered by U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach, who currently oversees the Mint. It shows Trump’s face on one side, and his fist raised before an American flag on the other, with the words: “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT.” The project stems from bipartisan legislation passed in 2020, which Trump signed during his first term. That law gives the Treasury Secretary authority to issue $1 coins in 2026 that must reflect the United States’ semiquincentennial. While the design isn’t final, a spokesperson said the draft “reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles.” They added, “Despite the radical left’s forced shutdown of our government, the facts are clear: Under the historic leadership of President Donald J. Trump, our nation is entering its 250th anniversary stronger, more prosperous, and better than ever before.” Brandon Beach commented in a post on X that more details would be released “once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over.” Trump pushes $1,000 to $2,000 rebate checks from tariffs On Thursday, Trump floated new checks for Americans, paid for with tariff revenues from his trade agenda. In an interview with One America News Network, Trump said the tariffs imposed on foreign countries are now starting to kick in, and he claimed they’d soon total “over a trillion dollars a year.” He added, “We’re thinking maybe $1,000 to $2,000 — it would be great,” referring to the payments being considered. He’s previously called it “a dividend to the people of America.” But he acknowledged that Congress must approve any disbursement. The idea comes as the Supreme Court prepares to hear…

Treasury to mint Trump $1 coin as White House prepares $1K stimulus checks for Americans

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:01
3 min read
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The Treasury Department confirmed on Friday it’s working on a $1 coin featuring Donald Trump, tied to the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence next year.

The coin design was ordered by U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach, who currently oversees the Mint. It shows Trump’s face on one side, and his fist raised before an American flag on the other, with the words: “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT.”

The project stems from bipartisan legislation passed in 2020, which Trump signed during his first term. That law gives the Treasury Secretary authority to issue $1 coins in 2026 that must reflect the United States’ semiquincentennial.

While the design isn’t final, a spokesperson said the draft “reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles.” They added, “Despite the radical left’s forced shutdown of our government, the facts are clear: Under the historic leadership of President Donald J. Trump, our nation is entering its 250th anniversary stronger, more prosperous, and better than ever before.”

Brandon Beach commented in a post on X that more details would be released “once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over.”

Trump pushes $1,000 to $2,000 rebate checks from tariffs

On Thursday, Trump floated new checks for Americans, paid for with tariff revenues from his trade agenda. In an interview with One America News Network, Trump said the tariffs imposed on foreign countries are now starting to kick in, and he claimed they’d soon total “over a trillion dollars a year.” He added, “We’re thinking maybe $1,000 to $2,000 — it would be great,” referring to the payments being considered. He’s previously called it “a dividend to the people of America.” But he acknowledged that Congress must approve any disbursement.

The idea comes as the Supreme Court prepares to hear a case next month on whether the president has the power to carry out global tariffs without congressional consent. Trump’s proposal is tied directly to that ongoing legal battle.

According to Treasury data cited by Fox Business, the federal government has pulled in around $214.9 billion in tariff income so far this year. In September, $31.3 billion was collected, which was $73 million lower than August’s record. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said repeatedly that the U.S. is expected to hit $300 billion in total tariff revenue by the end of 2025.

Trump uses shutdown to target Democratic-led agencies

As the federal government shutdown entered day two, Trump made it clear he sees it as a chance to slash funding for agencies he calls partisan. Speaking Thursday, Trump said Democrats handed him an “unprecedented opportunity” to start dismantling what he describes as wasteful parts of government. He pointed the blame directly at Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Hakeem Jeffries, both from New York and leading the opposition to his agenda.

Just a day earlier, the Trump administration froze $18 billion earmarked for infrastructure projects in New York City, and canceled another $8 billion in climate-related funding for Democrat-controlled states. These cuts were announced not by the departments involved, but by Russell Vought, director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget.

Trump said he’d soon sit down with Vought “to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut.” He also said they’ll decide “whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent.” On Truth Social, Trump posted, “I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity.”

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Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/treasury-to-mint-trump-1-coin/

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