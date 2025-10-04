Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark closed September with a strong showing, holding 13,011 BTC in its treasury, reflecting significant improvements in operational efficiency and production. The company’s latest update underscores its strategic focus on balancing Bitcoin sales with expanding its mining capacity amid industry headwinds. CleanSpark’s Bitcoin holdings increased, with 13,011 BTC held at September’s end. [...]Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark closed September with a strong showing, holding 13,011 BTC in its treasury, reflecting significant improvements in operational efficiency and production. The company’s latest update underscores its strategic focus on balancing Bitcoin sales with expanding its mining capacity amid industry headwinds. CleanSpark’s Bitcoin holdings increased, with 13,011 BTC held at September’s end. [...]

CleanSpark Sells $48.7M in Bitcoin, Hits 13,000+ BTC Treasury in September

Author: Crypto Breaking News
Source: Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/04 05:46
3 min read
Bitcoin
BTC$66,500.01-6.10%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
Cleanspark Sells $48.7m In Bitcoin, Hits 13,000+ Btc Treasury In September

Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark closed September with a strong showing, holding 13,011 BTC in its treasury, reflecting significant improvements in operational efficiency and production. The company’s latest update underscores its strategic focus on balancing Bitcoin sales with expanding its mining capacity amid industry headwinds.

  • CleanSpark’s Bitcoin holdings increased, with 13,011 BTC held at September’s end.
  • The company mined 629 BTC in September, a 27% rise year-over-year, and sold 445 BTC for approximately $48.7 million.
  • Operational efficiency improved by 26% compared to the previous year, with an average hashrate of 45.6 EH/s.
  • Despite positive financials, the industry faces challenges including rising energy costs and tariff risks on imported mining rigs.
  • Bitcoin’s mining difficulty has hit record highs, demanding more computational power and energy usage from miners.

Bitcoin miner CleanSpark wrapped up September with notable achievements, maintaining a Bitcoin treasury of 13,011 BTC following another month of increased efficiency and output. The company reported a 27% increase in Bitcoin mined compared to September 2024, reaching 629 BTC. Simultaneously, CleanSpark sold 445 BTC for nearly $48.7 million at an average price of $109,568, reinforcing its strategy of balancing production with revenue generation.

The company highlighted a 26% year-over-year rise in fleet efficiency, coupled with an average operating hashrate of 45.6 exahashes per second (EH/s). Since April, CleanSpark has been selling part of its mined Bitcoin to fund operations and has established an institutional trading desk to facilitate sales. Notably, in August, the company generated $60.7 million from the sale of 533.5 BTC.

Following these positive results, CleanSpark’s NASDAQ shares increased by over 5%, with a weekly gain exceeding 23%, reflecting investor confidence. Additionally, the broader market for Bitcoin miners is flourishing, with the combined market capitalization of 15 major publicly traded mining companies reaching a record $58.1 billion in September — more than double the figure early in the year.

CleanSpark shares performance. Source: Yahoo Finance

## Bitcoin mining faces new pressures

While investor enthusiasm for publicly traded mining companies persists, the industry contends with rising operational costs and regulatory hurdles. In August, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported that some of CleanSpark’s 2024 mining rigs, believed to be manufactured in China, could attract tariffs as high as $185 million. Similarly, Iris Energy, the largest Bitcoin miner by market cap, is challenging a separate $100 million tariff dispute with authorities.

As previously reported, tariffs on China-made mining equipment stand at 57.6%, with rigs from Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand facing tariffs around 21.6%. These costs compound as Bitcoin mining difficulty hits new records, requiring miners to deploy significantly more computational power and energy to produce the same amount of Bitcoin — a trend that could impact profitability across the sector.

Bitcoin mining difficulty over 3 years. Source: Coinwarz.com

Despite these challenges, the industry remains optimistic about long-term growth, powered by increasing institutional interest and ongoing blockchain innovations in the crypto ecosystem. However, navigating economic headwinds and regulatory roadblocks will be critical for miners aiming to maintain their profitability and expand within the dynamic crypto markets.

This article was originally published as CleanSpark Sells $48.7M in Bitcoin, Hits 13,000+ BTC Treasury in September on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Market Opportunity
Bitcoin Logo
Bitcoin Price(BTC)
$66,500.01
$66,500.01$66,500.01
-1.19%
USD
Bitcoin (BTC) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC

You May Also Like

Australian Dollar Slips from Multi-Decade High Against Yen After Weaker GDP Data

Australian Dollar Slips from Multi-Decade High Against Yen After Weaker GDP Data

BitcoinWorld Australian Dollar Slips from Multi-Decade High Against Yen After Weaker GDP Data The Australian dollar (AUD) retreated from its multi-decade high
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 10:55
One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

The post One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music Bettmann Archive These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra’s music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead. It’s on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew Returns Sinatra’s The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame. The World We Knew’s All-Time Highs The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra’s classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters. Frank Sinatra’s Album With Classic Hits Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as “The World We Knew (Over and…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:02
The White House is running scared — but Trump is still getting immunity from audits

The White House is running scared — but Trump is still getting immunity from audits

The corporate media is brimming with headlines after acting Attorney General Todd Blanche was rushed to Capitol Hill to claim that the Trump administration will
Share
Alternet2026/06/03 10:58

Trending News

More

Longs bear the brunt as $1.25B in crypto futures liquidations hit the market

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Cardano Or Solana? Expert’s Top Pick After ADA, SOL Dip 10%

Drift Protocol Crashes 40.5% Despite $24M Market Cap: What the Data Reveals

Trump's late-night posting sprees reveal a president who is 'spiraling': biographer

24/7 Live News

More

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

BTC long liquidations reach highest level since October 10 event.

Author: Byzantine General07:08

BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.

Author: Crypto Caesar02:56

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66,516.11
$66,516.11$66,516.11

-1.17%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,850.48
$1,850.48$1,850.48

-3.36%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74.09
$74.09$74.09

-3.01%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00095
$1.00095$1.00095

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2188
$1.2188$1.2188

-0.27%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage