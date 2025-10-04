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Shares of Nasdaq-listed miner CleanSpark rose more than 5% Friday after the company reported higher September production. Bitcoin miner CleanSpark ended September with 13,011 BTC in its treasury after reporting year-over-year gains in efficiency and output.The company said monthly production rose 27% from September 2024, with 629 Bitcoin (BTC) mined, and sold 445 BTC for roughly $48.7 million at an average price of $109,568. In its Friday update, CleanSpark said that fleet efficiency improved 26% year over year, while its average operating hashrate for the month was 45.6 EH/s.CleanSpark has been selling part of its monthly Bitcoin production since April as part of a push to become financially self-sufficient. It also opened an institutional Bitcoin trading desk to facilitate sales. In August, the company generated $60.7 million from the sale of 533.5 BTC.Read more Shares of Nasdaq-listed miner CleanSpark rose more than 5% Friday after the company reported higher September production. Bitcoin miner CleanSpark ended September with 13,011 BTC in its treasury after reporting year-over-year gains in efficiency and output.The company said monthly production rose 27% from September 2024, with 629 Bitcoin (BTC) mined, and sold 445 BTC for roughly $48.7 million at an average price of $109,568. In its Friday update, CleanSpark said that fleet efficiency improved 26% year over year, while its average operating hashrate for the month was 45.6 EH/s.CleanSpark has been selling part of its monthly Bitcoin production since April as part of a push to become financially self-sufficient. It also opened an institutional Bitcoin trading desk to facilitate sales. In August, the company generated $60.7 million from the sale of 533.5 BTC.Read more

CleanSpark sells $48.7M in Bitcoin, treasury tops 13K BTC in September

Author: Coinstats
Source: Coinstats
2025/10/04 05:33
1 min read
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Shares of Nasdaq-listed miner CleanSpark rose more than 5% Friday after the company reported higher September production.

Bitcoin miner CleanSpark ended September with 13,011 BTC in its treasury after reporting year-over-year gains in efficiency and output.

The company said monthly production rose 27% from September 2024, with 629 Bitcoin (BTC) mined, and sold 445 BTC for roughly $48.7 million at an average price of $109,568. In its Friday update, CleanSpark said that fleet efficiency improved 26% year over year, while its average operating hashrate for the month was 45.6 EH/s.

CleanSpark has been selling part of its monthly Bitcoin production since April as part of a push to become financially self-sufficient. It also opened an institutional Bitcoin trading desk to facilitate sales. In August, the company generated $60.7 million from the sale of 533.5 BTC.

Read more

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