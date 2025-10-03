BSC Hunter, who once made a profit of $2.68 million, built a position in EVAA and now has a floating profit of $9,610.

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, BSC hunter 0xf16…4d019, who once made a profit of $2.68 million, is spending $140,000 to build a position in EVAA, with an average cost of $5.1462. He has now made a floating profit of $9,610. The address has a winning rate of 60.7% in the past 30 days, with a total profit of $200,000.
Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.
Author: ryandcrypto10:31
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46