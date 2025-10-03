IP Strategy, a US-listed company, received approximately $1.5 million in staking rewards by staking 43.5 million IP tokens.

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company IP Strategy announced that it has begun to launch verification functions on Story Network and supports direct staking of IP tokens. The company also disclosed that as of now, it has pledged 43.5 million unlocked IP tokens and received nearly 165,000 IP token staking rewards, worth approximately US$1.5 million. PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company IP Strategy announced that it has begun to launch verification functions on Story Network and supports direct staking of IP tokens. The company also disclosed that as of now, it has pledged 43.5 million unlocked IP tokens and received nearly 165,000 IP token staking rewards, worth approximately US$1.5 million.