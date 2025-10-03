Cardano Founder Reveals Why U.S. Government Is Planning to Hold ADA in Stockpile

Charles Hoskinson highlights key features that prompted the United States government to add Cardano (ADA) to its digital asset stockpile initiative. He revealed this while weighing in on the ongoing debate about whether Cardano should be considered sound money, following the U.S.
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Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.
Author: ryandcrypto10:31
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46