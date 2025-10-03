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If the first couple of days are anything to go by, this month could truly be one of the best Uptobers in crypto.If the first couple of days are anything to go by, this month could truly be one of the best Uptobers in crypto.

DeepSeek’s 3 Best Crypto Presales for Uptober: Market Analysis

Author: Brave Newcoin
Source: Brave Newcoin
2025/10/03 16:38
5 min read
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
DeepSeek's 3 Best Crypto Presales for Uptober: Market Analysis

All mainstream cryptos have already gained significantly in just the first few days: Bitcoin is up 5%, Ethereum 7.3%, and Solana 9%.

Historically, October has been one of the best months for crypto, with Bitcoin delivering an average return of 29.23% during the month.

Even better? While Uptobers have traditionally followed a sluggish September, this time around BTC rose by 5.41% in September as well, raising the bar for Uptober’s performance.

Now, while investing in blue-chip cryptos may seem like the safe approach, it’s unlikely to give you the kind of life-changing returns that strong altcoin runs are known for.

The mantra is to identify and invest in the best crypto presales, as they stand out for their low-priced, high-upside potential.

That’s why we turned to DeepSeek. This powerful AI chatbot can analyze vast amounts of market data, social media chatter, and historical patterns to uncover the best moonshot opportunities.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Layer-2 Bitcoin Solution for Faster Transactions and Web3 Support

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the first-ever Layer-2 solution built from the ground up to improve Bitcoin’s real-world utility. Although Bitcoin is the most sought-after cryptocurrency in the world (with an eye-popping market cap of $2.38T), it still has a few notable shortcomings.

For starters, it can only process 7 transactions per second (TPS) with a block time of 10 minutes. This means it takes Bitcoin around 10 minutes to add a single layer of transactions to the blockchain.

In comparison, Solana boasts a lightning-fast throughput of 65K TPS and a block time of just 0.14 seconds.

Bitcoin Hyper, meanwhile, integrates the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to not only increase Bitcoin’s overall speed but also reduce transaction costs.

How Bitcoin Hyper Layer-2 works.

On top of that, the SVM allows developers to execute smart contracts and dApps on Bitcoin, finally opening the gateway to Web3 on the oldest blockchain in the world.

  • Speaking of Web3, you can use $HYPER’s decentralized, non-custodial canonical bridge to convert your Layer-1 Bitcoin into ‘wrapped’ Layer-2-compatible tokens.
  • These L2 tokens can then be used across Bitcoin Hyper’s DeFi trading apps, NFT platforms, lending protocols, staking, DAOs, and more.

The $HYPER presale has already stormed past the $20M mark, with each token still available for just $0.013035. Interested? Here’s how to buy $HYPER in four simple steps.

According to our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction, a $100 investment today could turn into $1,500 by the end of 2025.

Join the Bitcoin Hyper revolution – you can even earn 59% staking rewards!

2. SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) – Content Creation Platform Offering Several AI Tools

SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) is the native cryptocurrency of the SUBBD content creation platform, which is easily one of the most futuristic and creator-friendly options available today.

Traditional content platforms often limit creativity by shadowbanning creators or deactivating their accounts without explanation. On top of that, they charge hefty platform and management fees, sometimes eating up as much as 70% of a creator’s revenue.

That’s why SUBBD aims to transform this $85B industry. For starters, it only charges a fraction of creators’ revenue as fees.

In return, it offers a suite of AI tools, including video, voice, image, and profile generators, to help creators produce high-quality content in an automated fashion.

With less time spent building content, creators can finally focus on forming meaningful connections with fans through direct interactions.

$SUBBD Token Benefits

For fans, buying and holding $SUBBD unlocks a never-before-seen way of engaging with creators. Token holders can access exclusive content, request personalized creations from their favorite creators, and even send tips without paying bank fees.

Unlike other crypto presales that provide dynamic staking rewards, $SUBBD offers a fixed 20% APY for the first year, securing a small but crucial passive income source. Staking also unlocks access to exclusive creator livestreams and behind-the-scenes (BTS) content.

Currently in presale, $SUBBD has already raised over $1.23M. The best part? You can still buy $SUBBD for just $0.056575.

Learn more about the benefits of owning $SUBBD.

3. Remittix ($RTX) – Simplifies Cross-Border Crypto-to-Fiat Transfers With 0 FX Fees

Remittix ($RTX) is a Payment Finance (PayFi) solution that aims to make cross-border crypto transfers significantly easier than they are today.

At present, if you want to send money abroad, there’s usually no way around hefty forex (FX) fees. Enter Remittix, which allows you to send crypto to anyone in the world – who then receives it as fiat currency directly in their bank account.

The best part? The platform charges zero forex fees, making it one of the most cost-effective transfer solutions available.

Traditional bank transfers also involve multiple intermediaries such as correspondent banks and clearing houses, which is why they can often take 2-4 business days.

Remittix removes this unnecessary clutter and eliminates these parties, so transfers take just a few minutes. This same-day processing not only ensures faster business operations but also provides complete peace of mind.

Remittix ($RTX) bridging crypto with local payment networks globally

Currently, Remittix supports 100 cryptocurrencies and 30 fiat currencies, operating in 40+ countries. Using the platform is straightforward – simply select the destination bank and currency, then hit Send.

The $RTX presale has been a huge success, already raising over $26.9M. Each token is priced at just $0.1166, and you can also participate in its $250K giveaway, where 10 winners will each take home $25K by completing quests and referring Remittix to friends.

Recap: With Uptober off to a blazing start and both fundamentals and technicals aligned, DeepSeek points to presales like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), SUBBD Token ($SUBBD), Remittix ($RTX) as the smartest bets for maximum upside.

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#SEC#DeFi#RWA#Staking#Options

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