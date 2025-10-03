Coinbase hackers spent 22.95 million USDC to buy 100,913 SOL

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to on-chain analyst Ember, the hacker who stole funds from Coinbase users converted 22.95 million DAI into USDC and transferred it to Solana 15 hours ago, then bought all of it for Solana. The 22.95 million USDC was used to purchase 100,913 Sols at an average price of $227.
Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.
Author: ryandcrypto10:31
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46