Cardano Gets 100 Million User Exposure With Brave Integration, Whales Scoop 70M ADA

Cardano announced its integration with self-custody crypto wallet Brave, which gives native cryptocurrency ADA exposure to a massive 100 million users. This comes just as whales have scooped a massive 70 million ADA coins over the past week. The ADA price has bounced back more than 10% on the weekly chart, and is eyeing a breakout past $1.

Brave Wallet Integrates Cardano, Offering Access to 100 Million Users

Brave has announced the full integration of the Cardano blockchain into its native wallet. Through the Brave Wallet, users can now hold and manage ADA to perform in-browser token swaps, and participate in Cardano’s on-chain governance. The integration expands Brave’s multi-chain support, which already includes networks like Ethereum and Solana. This is the first big integration as founder Charles Hoskinson backs the CLARITY Act for clear crypto rules.

Following the Brave wallet integrations, users can now join Cardano initiatives such as Midnight’s Glacier Drop, the multi-phase distribution program for the NIGHT token. This move further enhances Brave’s commitment to providing a privacy-first, multi-chain experience. Speaking on the development, Brendan Eich, CEO and co-founder of Brave and the Basic Attention Token (BAT), said:

With the native ADA support coming to the Brave Wallet, users can quickly create and manage a Cardano address, then send, receive, and store NIGHT tokens, all within a single, secure, browser-based wallet.

Whales Accumulate 70 Million ADA Coins

ADA has been on the radar of big players, as whales scooped the dips to $0.75 last week. Citing on-chain data from blockchain analytics firm Santiment, crypto analyst Ali Martinez reported that ADA whales have accumulated 70 million tokens over the past week, signaling renewed interest from large holders.

Source: Ali Martinez

In the near term, market experts see a potential ADA price breakout to $1.27 following the recent listing of the altcoins in the Hashdex Crypto Index ETF. On the other hand, popular crypto analyst Crypto Patel said that ADA price chart is showing similar breakout patterns as seen in 2020, when it surged from $0.10 all the way to $3.0.

A similar breakout pattern has resurfaced, which highlights the ultimate target near $15 in the next bull rally, representing a potential 1,800% gain from current levels.