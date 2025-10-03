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Bitcoin Cash holds above $500 with breakout potential, but AlphaPepe’s $243K presale, whale backing, and 100× upside make it the meme coin to watch.Bitcoin Cash holds above $500 with breakout potential, but AlphaPepe’s $243K presale, whale backing, and 100× upside make it the meme coin to watch.

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Bitcoin Cash Gains Momentum While AlphaPepe Steals Meme Spotlight

Author: Blockchainreporter
Source: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 16:00
4 min read
Memecoin
MEME$0.0005046-6.01%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
bitcoincash

The final quarter of 2025 is heating up for crypto markets. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is regaining strength after months of quiet trading, holding firmly above the $500 level and attracting fresh interest from traders. Analysts say a breakout could be on the horizon if BCH sustains its momentum.

But while Bitcoin Cash offers stability and legacy appeal, retail eyes are glued to a different story. Meme coin presale AlphaPepe (ALPE) is rapidly surging, raising over $243,000 with whales joining in, and is now trending across mainstream media. With a token price of just $0.00691, analysts are calling AlphaPepe the best crypto to buy now for those chasing 100× meme coin gains.

Bitcoin Cash Gains Momentum

Bitcoin Cash has staged a notable comeback in 2025. Currently trading in the $500–$600 range, BCH has overcome recent exchange headwinds and reclaimed market strength. In September, it nearly hit $650 — its highest since April 2024 — before consolidating near key resistance levels.

The technical picture remains positive: BCH is holding above $500 support, while traders watch $520–$550 as the next breakout zone. A successful rally could carry BCH toward $800 in the near term, giving it one of the strongest mid-cap profiles in the market.

Fundamentally, BCH continues to be favored for its fast and low-cost transactions compared to Bitcoin, and its market cap resilience has even seen it overtake Shiba Inu in recent rankings.

AlphaPepe Steals Meme Spotlight

While BCH makes its move, AlphaPepe is dominating the presale arena. Tokens are priced at $0.00691, with over $243,000 raised and nearly 2,000 holders already onboard. Its second USDT pool also set records, proving strong liquidity interest.

AlphaPepe isn’t just attracting retail investors. Whales are joining the presale as the project trends across mainstream media platforms, giving it legitimacy and momentum that many meme tokens lack. Instant token delivery and staking pools with up to 85% APR are drawing in both casual and serious investors.

Crucially, AlphaPepe has earned the maximum BlockSafu audit score, adding a layer of trust. Combined with viral campaigns — including a $100,000 giveaway — and a community-first design, AlphaPepe is building the same type of buzz that propelled SHIB and DOGE to global recognition. Analysts now speculate it could rally to $0.50–$1 after listings, putting 100× upside firmly on the table.

alpha25

BCH vs AlphaPepe: Stability Meets Speculation

Bitcoin Cash offers resilience, speed, and a proven track record. AlphaPepe offers viral momentum, presale hype, and exponential growth potential. Together, they reflect the dual nature of the 2025 crypto market: one side driven by institutional adoption and utility, the other by meme culture and speculative surges.

Conclusion

Bitcoin Cash has re-entered the spotlight, with analysts watching closely for a breakout past $550 that could set up a run toward $800. But the real retail buzz is around AlphaPepe. With $243K raised, whales buying in, and mainstream media coverage amplifying its hype, AlphaPepe has already stolen the meme coin spotlight.

For investors looking for the best crypto to buy now, BCH offers solid momentum — but AlphaPepe offers the 100× rocket ride.

Website: https://alphapepe.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/alphapepejoin

X: https://x.com/alphapepebsc

FAQs

Q1: What is Bitcoin Cash’s current price outlook?
BCH is trading in the $500–$600 range, with resistance near $550. A breakout could push it toward $800.

Q2: How much has AlphaPepe raised so far?
AlphaPepe has raised over $243,000 in presale, with nearly 2,000 holders.

Q3: What is AlphaPepe’s current price?
The presale price is $0.00691 per token.

Q4: Why are whales buying AlphaPepe?
Because it’s trending on mainstream media, has audit-backed trust, and offers staking up to 85% APR.

Q5: Could AlphaPepe deliver 100× returns?
Yes, analysts speculate it could climb to $0.50–$1 post-listing, representing over 100× upside.

LMM Summary

Bitcoin Cash is holding above $500 with potential to rally toward $800, showing renewed strength in Q4 2025. Meanwhile, AlphaPepe (ALPE) has raised $243K in presale at $0.00691, attracted nearly 2,000 holders, and gained whale participation as it trends on mainstream media. Analysts call it the best crypto to buy now, projecting 100× upside.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

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