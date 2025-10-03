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The post BNB Climbs 3.5% as Fed Rate Cut Bets Fuel Rally Past Key Resistance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB rallied more than 3.5% in the last 24 hours, tracking broader gains across the crypto market as expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut firmed. The token rose from a session low of $1,017.44 to more than $1,050, marking a breakout above key resistance levels in the session. The rise comes on the back of an unexpected drop in U.S. private payrolls that adds to a growing list of signals that the Fed may begin easing monetary policy sooner than expected. With official jobs data paused due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, traders have leaned heavily on the weak ADP report, which showed a 32,000 job loss in September against expectations for a gain. Derivatives markets now price in near certainty of a 25 basis point cut later this month. BNB’s price action mirrored that sentiment shift. After dipping mid-session, the token bounced off the $1,020 support level and climbed steadily into the close, driven by volume that exceeded the 24-hour average, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model. Traders pushed BNB through the $1,035 resistance in the rally, which saw the broader crypto market move up 2.25%, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 (CD20) index. BNB’s outperformance of the wider market reflects token-specific catalysts. Earlier this week, BNB Chain reduced its minimum gas fee to 0.05 Gwei, making the network one of the cheapest among major blockchains. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s state-backed Alem Crypto Fund named BNB as its first investment asset. The fund’s goal is to build long-term reserves of digital assets and signals rising adoption at the sovereign level. BNB also weathered a brief security incident during the session when the BNB Chain’s X account was compromised. Hackers made off with about $13,000 before the issue was resolved and the community rallied behind it. Disclaimer: Parts of this… The post BNB Climbs 3.5% as Fed Rate Cut Bets Fuel Rally Past Key Resistance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB rallied more than 3.5% in the last 24 hours, tracking broader gains across the crypto market as expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut firmed. The token rose from a session low of $1,017.44 to more than $1,050, marking a breakout above key resistance levels in the session. The rise comes on the back of an unexpected drop in U.S. private payrolls that adds to a growing list of signals that the Fed may begin easing monetary policy sooner than expected. With official jobs data paused due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, traders have leaned heavily on the weak ADP report, which showed a 32,000 job loss in September against expectations for a gain. Derivatives markets now price in near certainty of a 25 basis point cut later this month. BNB’s price action mirrored that sentiment shift. After dipping mid-session, the token bounced off the $1,020 support level and climbed steadily into the close, driven by volume that exceeded the 24-hour average, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model. Traders pushed BNB through the $1,035 resistance in the rally, which saw the broader crypto market move up 2.25%, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 (CD20) index. BNB’s outperformance of the wider market reflects token-specific catalysts. Earlier this week, BNB Chain reduced its minimum gas fee to 0.05 Gwei, making the network one of the cheapest among major blockchains. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s state-backed Alem Crypto Fund named BNB as its first investment asset. The fund’s goal is to build long-term reserves of digital assets and signals rising adoption at the sovereign level. BNB also weathered a brief security incident during the session when the BNB Chain’s X account was compromised. Hackers made off with about $13,000 before the issue was resolved and the community rallied behind it. Disclaimer: Parts of this…

BNB Climbs 3.5% as Fed Rate Cut Bets Fuel Rally Past Key Resistance

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 16:15
2 min read
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BNB rallied more than 3.5% in the last 24 hours, tracking broader gains across the crypto market as expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut firmed.

The token rose from a session low of $1,017.44 to more than $1,050, marking a breakout above key resistance levels in the session. The rise comes on the back of an unexpected drop in U.S. private payrolls that adds to a growing list of signals that the Fed may begin easing monetary policy sooner than expected.

With official jobs data paused due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, traders have leaned heavily on the weak ADP report, which showed a 32,000 job loss in September against expectations for a gain. Derivatives markets now price in near certainty of a 25 basis point cut later this month.

BNB’s price action mirrored that sentiment shift. After dipping mid-session, the token bounced off the $1,020 support level and climbed steadily into the close, driven by volume that exceeded the 24-hour average, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model.

Traders pushed BNB through the $1,035 resistance in the rally, which saw the broader crypto market move up 2.25%, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 (CD20) index.

BNB’s outperformance of the wider market reflects token-specific catalysts. Earlier this week, BNB Chain reduced its minimum gas fee to 0.05 Gwei, making the network one of the cheapest among major blockchains.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s state-backed Alem Crypto Fund named BNB as its first investment asset. The fund’s goal is to build long-term reserves of digital assets and signals rising adoption at the sovereign level.

BNB also weathered a brief security incident during the session when the BNB Chain’s X account was compromised. Hackers made off with about $13,000 before the issue was resolved and the community rallied behind it.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/02/bnb-climbs-3-5-as-fed-rate-cut-bets-fuel-rally-past-key-resistance

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