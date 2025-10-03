A certain address shorting BTC/ETH/SOL has suffered a paper loss of $8.826 million

According to PANews on October 3rd, according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, the address 0x35d...5aCb1 shorting F3 (BTC/ETH/SOL) has suffered a paper loss of US$8.826 million.
SOL: 20x short position, holdings of $58.1 million (252,000 tokens), opening price $199.39, floating loss of $7.436 million;
ETH: 25x short position, holding $13.16 million (2946.97 coins), opening price $4179.5, floating loss $847,000;
BTC: 40x short position, holding $12.06 million (100.6 coins), opening price $114436.2, floating loss $542,000.
Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.
Author: ryandcrypto10:31
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46