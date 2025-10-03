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The post Robinhood CEO Predicts Tokenization Will Take Over Global Finance by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech At Token2049 in Singapore, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev painted a picture of a financial system transformed by tokenization, predicting that the movement could be globally regulated and operational within the next decade. Tenev argued that many regions will begin adopting legal frameworks for tokenized assets within the next five years, creating the foundation for a financial model where everything from real estate to equities exists onchain. While the U.S. is expected to take a more cautious route, he noted that other markets are moving faster and may set the pace for adoption. He described stablecoins as the clearest proof that tokenization works today. Dollar-pegged digital assets, he said, have only strengthened the greenback’s global dominance and foreshadow how tokenized financial products will scale across industries. Over time, he believes the boundary between crypto-native systems and traditional banking will blur to the point of disappearing. Robinhood is also branching into new areas such as prediction markets. Since launching the service in late 2024, the company has facilitated more than four billion contracts across categories ranging from sports and culture to AI and elections. With growing demand, Robinhood has begun engaging with regulators abroad, including the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, as it looks to expand internationally. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted… The post Robinhood CEO Predicts Tokenization Will Take Over Global Finance by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech At Token2049 in Singapore, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev painted a picture of a financial system transformed by tokenization, predicting that the movement could be globally regulated and operational within the next decade. Tenev argued that many regions will begin adopting legal frameworks for tokenized assets within the next five years, creating the foundation for a financial model where everything from real estate to equities exists onchain. While the U.S. is expected to take a more cautious route, he noted that other markets are moving faster and may set the pace for adoption. He described stablecoins as the clearest proof that tokenization works today. Dollar-pegged digital assets, he said, have only strengthened the greenback’s global dominance and foreshadow how tokenized financial products will scale across industries. Over time, he believes the boundary between crypto-native systems and traditional banking will blur to the point of disappearing. Robinhood is also branching into new areas such as prediction markets. Since launching the service in late 2024, the company has facilitated more than four billion contracts across categories ranging from sports and culture to AI and elections. With growing demand, Robinhood has begun engaging with regulators abroad, including the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, as it looks to expand internationally. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted…

Robinhood CEO Predicts Tokenization Will Take Over Global Finance by 2030

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 15:05
2 min read
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At Token2049 in Singapore, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev painted a picture of a financial system transformed by tokenization, predicting that the movement could be globally regulated and operational within the next decade.

Tenev argued that many regions will begin adopting legal frameworks for tokenized assets within the next five years, creating the foundation for a financial model where everything from real estate to equities exists onchain.

While the U.S. is expected to take a more cautious route, he noted that other markets are moving faster and may set the pace for adoption.

He described stablecoins as the clearest proof that tokenization works today. Dollar-pegged digital assets, he said, have only strengthened the greenback’s global dominance and foreshadow how tokenized financial products will scale across industries.

Over time, he believes the boundary between crypto-native systems and traditional banking will blur to the point of disappearing.

Robinhood is also branching into new areas such as prediction markets. Since launching the service in late 2024, the company has facilitated more than four billion contracts across categories ranging from sports and culture to AI and elections.

With growing demand, Robinhood has begun engaging with regulators abroad, including the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, as it looks to expand internationally.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted by other news agencies.

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Source: https://coindoo.com/robinhood-ceo-predicts-tokenization-will-take-over-global-finance-by-2030/

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