Bitcoin at $120K and Other Crypto Market News on Oct. 3

On Oct. 3, most leading cryptocurrencies are climbing higher. Is Uptober gaining momentum? Let’s take a closer look at today’s crypto market news.
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Julia is an experienced content writer. She works with various topics and business domains, including but not limited to blockchain, cryptocurrencies, AI, and software development. Her articles are regularly featured on reputable news websites and IT business portals. Currently, Julia is the Senior EU Editor at Coinspeaker.
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Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/bitcoin-price-120k-bnb-ath-crypto-market-updates-oct-3/