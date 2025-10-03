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The post BlockDAG Lands F1® Deal! Is It The Best Crypto to Invest in Now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore how BlockDAG’s F1® partnership, $420M raise, and 2900% ROI make it the best crypto to invest in now! In 2025, with over 26,500 cryptocurrencies fighting for attention, only a handful are delivering more than hype. According to CoinMarketStats, less than 3% of top crypto coins in 2025 show both on-chain activity and real-world branding strength. BlockDAG is one of them, and possibly the most compelling case this year. With nearly $420 million raised in its ongoing presale, a confirmed launch price of $0.05, and a staggering 2900% ROI since batch 1, BlockDAG has moved from a promising whitepaper to a fully-funded protocol with infrastructure and now, massive visibility. BlockDAG’s recent announcement of its multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team isn’t just another crypto-sports headline. It’s a calculated alignment with one of the world’s most performance-obsessed industries. And with this deal, BlockDAG is setting a new precedent, combining blockchain infrastructure, user engagement, and global sports branding in a way few others have attempted. BlockDAG Debuts Partnership at Web3’s Biggest Stage! The partnership between BlockDAG and BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team is scheduled to debut ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, one of the biggest racing weekends of the year.  The location? The iconic Raffles Hotel in Singapore, where BlockDAG will host an invite-only launch just before Token2049, one of the world’s premier Web3 events. With this timing, BlockDAG is not just hosting a press event; it’s placing itself at the epicenter of two global audiences: buyers and motorsports fans.  This partnership goes far beyond race-day branding. BlockDAG is now the Exclusive Layer 1 Blockchain Partner of the team! This means a multi-season presence that includes on-track activations, driver appearances, fan simulators, and global hackathons.  It’s a way of embedding the blockchain brand into… The post BlockDAG Lands F1® Deal! Is It The Best Crypto to Invest in Now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore how BlockDAG’s F1® partnership, $420M raise, and 2900% ROI make it the best crypto to invest in now! In 2025, with over 26,500 cryptocurrencies fighting for attention, only a handful are delivering more than hype. According to CoinMarketStats, less than 3% of top crypto coins in 2025 show both on-chain activity and real-world branding strength. BlockDAG is one of them, and possibly the most compelling case this year. With nearly $420 million raised in its ongoing presale, a confirmed launch price of $0.05, and a staggering 2900% ROI since batch 1, BlockDAG has moved from a promising whitepaper to a fully-funded protocol with infrastructure and now, massive visibility. BlockDAG’s recent announcement of its multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team isn’t just another crypto-sports headline. It’s a calculated alignment with one of the world’s most performance-obsessed industries. And with this deal, BlockDAG is setting a new precedent, combining blockchain infrastructure, user engagement, and global sports branding in a way few others have attempted. BlockDAG Debuts Partnership at Web3’s Biggest Stage! The partnership between BlockDAG and BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team is scheduled to debut ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, one of the biggest racing weekends of the year.  The location? The iconic Raffles Hotel in Singapore, where BlockDAG will host an invite-only launch just before Token2049, one of the world’s premier Web3 events. With this timing, BlockDAG is not just hosting a press event; it’s placing itself at the epicenter of two global audiences: buyers and motorsports fans.  This partnership goes far beyond race-day branding. BlockDAG is now the Exclusive Layer 1 Blockchain Partner of the team! This means a multi-season presence that includes on-track activations, driver appearances, fan simulators, and global hackathons.  It’s a way of embedding the blockchain brand into…

BlockDAG Lands F1® Deal! Is It The Best Crypto to Invest in Now?

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 14:11
6 min read
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For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
Crypto News

Explore how BlockDAG’s F1® partnership, $420M raise, and 2900% ROI make it the best crypto to invest in now!

In 2025, with over 26,500 cryptocurrencies fighting for attention, only a handful are delivering more than hype. According to CoinMarketStats, less than 3% of top crypto coins in 2025 show both on-chain activity and real-world branding strength. BlockDAG is one of them, and possibly the most compelling case this year.

With nearly $420 million raised in its ongoing presale, a confirmed launch price of $0.05, and a staggering 2900% ROI since batch 1, BlockDAG has moved from a promising whitepaper to a fully-funded protocol with infrastructure and now, massive visibility.

BlockDAG’s recent announcement of its multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team isn’t just another crypto-sports headline. It’s a calculated alignment with one of the world’s most performance-obsessed industries.

And with this deal, BlockDAG is setting a new precedent, combining blockchain infrastructure, user engagement, and global sports branding in a way few others have attempted.

BlockDAG Debuts Partnership at Web3’s Biggest Stage!

The partnership between BlockDAG and BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team is scheduled to debut ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, one of the biggest racing weekends of the year.  The location? The iconic Raffles Hotel in Singapore, where BlockDAG will host an invite-only launch just before Token2049, one of the world’s premier Web3 events.

With this timing, BlockDAG is not just hosting a press event; it’s placing itself at the epicenter of two global audiences: buyers and motorsports fans.  This partnership goes far beyond race-day branding. BlockDAG is now the Exclusive Layer 1 Blockchain Partner of the team!

This means a multi-season presence that includes on-track activations, driver appearances, fan simulators, and global hackathons.  It’s a way of embedding the blockchain brand into the real-world passions of millions of fans, rather than competing solely for attention in a developer forum or DeFi dashboard.

Why Visibility and Engagement Stand Out

Most Layer 1 protocols still measure success by TPS, validator count, or DeFi TVL. BlockDAG has chosen a different route, tying its brand to performance, not just in code, but in culture. Formula 1 is more than racing. It’s a global theatre of engineering, competition, and loyalty. And for BlockDAG, becoming part of that ecosystem builds trust and recognition far more effectively than a roadmap update or a whitepaper revision.

The effect? Higher visibility across traditional media, tech conferences, and sports events, reaching both institutional buyers and casual fans. It’s a positioning strategy that could expand BlockDAG’s user base faster than cold-wallet downloads or DEX listings. When a blockchain protocol appears next to real cars, real teams, and real fans, its credibility multiplies.

This also aligns with BlockDAG’s internal positioning. The project has focused heavily on infrastructure: a DAG-based architecture, EVM compatibility, low energy use, and scalable mining models. But by embedding itself into sports culture, it now adds an emotional layer, one that most crypto coins in 2025 are still missing.

Presale Numbers That Back the Vision

While other projects chase VCs or meme-based virality, BlockDAG has executed a textbook example of a retail-powered presale. With nearly $420 million raised, more than 26.5 billion coins sold, and current pricing at just $0.03 per unit, early adopters have already seen an ROI of 2900% since the first batch.

But what’s perhaps more compelling is the current opportunity: BlockDAG is running limited-time deals where buyers can get the token for as low as $0.0015, a price that doesn’t reflect the current momentum or media exposure.

For crypto buyers scanning for the best crypto to invest in now, BlockDAG offers not just a technical upside but a strategic one, with both hype and delivery backing it. This makes it one of the few top crypto coins in 2025 where narrative and numbers are aligned.

F1® & Web3: A Strategic Advantage Few Can Replicate!

It’s easy to look at crypto sponsorships as marketing plays. But BlockDAG’s approach is deeper; it’s part of an ecosystem play. The protocol will now be physically present at F1 Grand Prix weekends, developer events, and Web3 conferences across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. These aren’t digital banners, they’re touchpoints where real-world users can interact with the protocol in live environments.

This also opens doors for on-site wallet onboarding, NFT drop campaigns, staking tutorials, and hardware integrations, right where fans are already paying attention. It’s a combination of attention, education, and transaction that few projects have orchestrated so holistically.

Wrapping Up

BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team positions it far beyond the typical crypto cycle. It’s no longer just a protocol with high throughput and low fees; it’s a brand with a seat at the global table. Whether it’s developers building apps, buyers seeking real ROI, or fans discovering Web3 through racing, the entry point is now clearer.

In a year where most coins are struggling to differentiate, BlockDAG is turning tech into story, protocol into presence, and presale into public trust. That’s why, for anyone wondering about the best crypto to invest in now, BlockDAG isn’t just on the list; it might be at the top. For those tracking the top crypto coins 2025, this isn’t a moment; it’s a milestone.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

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Source: https://coindoo.com/blockdag-partners-with-the-bwt-alpine-formula-1-team-is-it-the-best-crypto-to-invest-in-now/

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