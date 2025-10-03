In a recent revelation, Patrick Scott, a specialist in decentralized finance, turned the spotlight on Hyperliquid, a prominent decentralized exchange (DEX) known for handling perpetual futures. Even as Hyperliquid faces increasing competition, Scott underscores the enduring attractiveness of this platform.Continue Reading:Is Hyperliquid’s Market Strategy Crafting New Horizons? In a recent revelation, Patrick Scott, a specialist in decentralized finance, turned the spotlight on Hyperliquid, a prominent decentralized exchange (DEX) known for handling perpetual futures. Even as Hyperliquid faces increasing competition, Scott underscores the enduring attractiveness of this platform.Continue Reading:Is Hyperliquid’s Market Strategy Crafting New Horizons?