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The post Swift Partners with Chainlink for Blockchain Fund Processing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Oct 01, 2025 09:51 The financial services industry witnessed a seismic shift today as Swift, the global banking messaging network that processes over $5 trillion in daily transactions, announced a groundbreaking integration with Chainlink to enable traditional funds to execute transactions directly on blockchain networks. The financial services industry witnessed a seismic shift today as Swift, the global banking messaging network that processes over $5 trillion in daily transactions, announced a groundbreaking integration with Chainlink to enable traditional funds to execute transactions directly on blockchain networks. Revolutionary Partnership Transforms $100 Trillion Industry The collaboration between Swift and Chainlink, in partnership with Swiss banking giant UBS, represents the most significant bridge between traditional finance and decentralized technology to date. The pilot program successfully demonstrated how institutional investors can now access tokenized investment funds through familiar Swift messaging protocols, effectively bringing the entire $100 trillion global fund industry within reach of blockchain technology. “This is the moment we’ve been building toward for over a decade,” said Michael Richardson, Chief Technology Officer at Chainlink Labs. “We’re not asking banks to abandon their existing infrastructure – we’re making blockchain accessible through the systems they already trust and use every day.” The integration leverages Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to create seamless connectivity between Swift’s messaging network and multiple blockchain ecosystems. Financial institutions can now initiate, settle, and reconcile fund transactions onchain while maintaining their existing operational workflows and compliance frameworks. Technical Breakthrough Eliminates Traditional Barriers The pilot program demonstrated remarkable efficiency gains, with settlement times reduced from the traditional T+2 or T+3 timeframes to near-instantaneous execution. Transaction costs dropped by an estimated 40-60% compared to conventional fund processing methods, according to preliminary results from the collaboration. UBS played a crucial role in validating the… The post Swift Partners with Chainlink for Blockchain Fund Processing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Oct 01, 2025 09:51 The financial services industry witnessed a seismic shift today as Swift, the global banking messaging network that processes over $5 trillion in daily transactions, announced a groundbreaking integration with Chainlink to enable traditional funds to execute transactions directly on blockchain networks. The financial services industry witnessed a seismic shift today as Swift, the global banking messaging network that processes over $5 trillion in daily transactions, announced a groundbreaking integration with Chainlink to enable traditional funds to execute transactions directly on blockchain networks. Revolutionary Partnership Transforms $100 Trillion Industry The collaboration between Swift and Chainlink, in partnership with Swiss banking giant UBS, represents the most significant bridge between traditional finance and decentralized technology to date. The pilot program successfully demonstrated how institutional investors can now access tokenized investment funds through familiar Swift messaging protocols, effectively bringing the entire $100 trillion global fund industry within reach of blockchain technology. “This is the moment we’ve been building toward for over a decade,” said Michael Richardson, Chief Technology Officer at Chainlink Labs. “We’re not asking banks to abandon their existing infrastructure – we’re making blockchain accessible through the systems they already trust and use every day.” The integration leverages Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to create seamless connectivity between Swift’s messaging network and multiple blockchain ecosystems. Financial institutions can now initiate, settle, and reconcile fund transactions onchain while maintaining their existing operational workflows and compliance frameworks. Technical Breakthrough Eliminates Traditional Barriers The pilot program demonstrated remarkable efficiency gains, with settlement times reduced from the traditional T+2 or T+3 timeframes to near-instantaneous execution. Transaction costs dropped by an estimated 40-60% compared to conventional fund processing methods, according to preliminary results from the collaboration. UBS played a crucial role in validating the…

Swift Partners with Chainlink for Blockchain Fund Processing

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 13:36
4 min read
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com


Lawrence Jengar
Oct 01, 2025 09:51

The financial services industry witnessed a seismic shift today as Swift, the global banking messaging network that processes over $5 trillion in daily transactions, announced a groundbreaking integration with Chainlink to enable traditional funds to execute transactions directly on blockchain networks.





The financial services industry witnessed a seismic shift today as Swift, the global banking messaging network that processes over $5 trillion in daily transactions, announced a groundbreaking integration with Chainlink to enable traditional funds to execute transactions directly on blockchain networks.

Revolutionary Partnership Transforms $100 Trillion Industry

The collaboration between Swift and Chainlink, in partnership with Swiss banking giant UBS, represents the most significant bridge between traditional finance and decentralized technology to date. The pilot program successfully demonstrated how institutional investors can now access tokenized investment funds through familiar Swift messaging protocols, effectively bringing the entire $100 trillion global fund industry within reach of blockchain technology.

“This is the moment we’ve been building toward for over a decade,” said Michael Richardson, Chief Technology Officer at Chainlink Labs. “We’re not asking banks to abandon their existing infrastructure – we’re making blockchain accessible through the systems they already trust and use every day.”

The integration leverages Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to create seamless connectivity between Swift’s messaging network and multiple blockchain ecosystems. Financial institutions can now initiate, settle, and reconcile fund transactions onchain while maintaining their existing operational workflows and compliance frameworks.

Technical Breakthrough Eliminates Traditional Barriers

The pilot program demonstrated remarkable efficiency gains, with settlement times reduced from the traditional T+2 or T+3 timeframes to near-instantaneous execution. Transaction costs dropped by an estimated 40-60% compared to conventional fund processing methods, according to preliminary results from the collaboration.

UBS played a crucial role in validating the system’s capability to handle complex institutional requirements. The Swiss bank successfully processed multiple tokenized fund transactions during the testing phase, including cross-border settlements that would typically require multiple intermediaries and several business days to complete.

“The results exceeded our expectations,” explained Sarah Chen, Head of Digital Assets at UBS Investment Bank. “We processed transactions that would normally take 72 hours in under 10 minutes, with full regulatory compliance and audit trails maintained throughout the entire process.”

Industry-Wide Implications and Adoption Timeline

The Swift-Chainlink integration addresses one of the most persistent challenges facing blockchain adoption in institutional finance – the need for banks to completely overhaul their existing systems. By working within Swift’s established infrastructure, the solution eliminates the technical and operational barriers that have historically prevented large-scale institutional adoption.

Industry analysts project that the integration could facilitate the tokenization of up to $2 trillion in traditional assets within the next 18 months, representing a 4,000% increase from current tokenized asset levels. The technology supports multiple blockchain networks simultaneously, including Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon, providing institutions with unprecedented flexibility in their digital asset strategies.

The pilot program also demonstrated compatibility with existing regulatory frameworks across multiple jurisdictions. Transactions maintained full Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance while providing regulators with enhanced transparency and real-time monitoring capabilities.

Market Response and Future Developments

Chainlink’s native token (LINK) surged 15% in early trading following the announcement, while blockchain infrastructure stocks saw broad gains across major exchanges. The partnership validates the growing institutional demand for blockchain integration solutions that don’t require abandoning existing financial infrastructure.

“This partnership represents a fundamental shift in how we think about blockchain adoption,” noted David Martinez, Senior Blockchain Analyst at Goldman Sachs Digital Assets. “Instead of replacement, we’re seeing integration – and that’s exactly what institutional clients have been demanding.”

Swift officials indicated that the successful pilot will lead to broader deployment across the network’s 11,000 financial institution members in over 200 countries. The rollout is expected to begin in Q1 2026, with full implementation anticipated by the end of next year.

The collaboration extends beyond simple transaction processing, encompassing advanced features like automated compliance reporting, multi-signature custody solutions, and programmable investment strategies through smart contracts. These capabilities position the partnership to capture significant market share in the rapidly evolving digital asset management sector.

Financial institutions participating in future phases of the program will gain access to enhanced liquidity pools, 24/7 settlement capabilities, and reduced counterparty risk through blockchain-native escrow mechanisms. The integration promises to democratize access to sophisticated financial instruments while maintaining the security and reliability standards that institutional investors demand.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/swift-partners-with-chainlink-for-blockchain-fund-processing-1001

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