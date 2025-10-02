Musk becomes first person in history to surpass $500 billion in net worth

PANews reported on October 2nd that the world's richest man, Elon Musk, has surpassed $500 billion in personal wealth, becoming the first person in history to cross this threshold. This is largely due to a rebound in Tesla's stock price and the soaring valuations of the tech entrepreneur's other startups. According to the Forbes Rich List, as of 4:15 PM ET, Musk's net worth reached $500.1 billion, but has now fallen back below $500 billion.

According to data from BitcoinTreasuries, Tesla currently holds 11,509 bitcoins, and SpaceX, another space technology company associated with Musk, holds 8,285 bitcoins.