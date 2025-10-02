Sweden Proposes National Bitcoin Reserve to Combat Inflation

TLDR

Two Swedish Democrats lawmakers submitted a parliamentary motion on October 1, 2025, calling for Sweden to investigate establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve

The proposal suggests funding the reserve through seized Bitcoin rather than new spending, with management authority to be determined

Sweden currently has no publicly listed Bitcoin holdings but introduced laws in November 2024 allowing confiscation of crypto assets

The motion also requests the government confirm it will not introduce a central bank digital currency or change legal tender definitions

The Swedish Democrats received over 20% of votes in 2022 elections and support the current minority government coalition

Two members of Sweden’s parliament have proposed that the country create a strategic Bitcoin reserve as protection against inflation and to diversify national holdings. Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez of the Swedish Democrats submitted Motion 2025/26:793 to the Riksdag on October 1.

The proposal calls for the government to investigate how a Bitcoin reserve could be established and which authority should manage it. The lawmakers argue that Bitcoin could complement Sweden’s existing gold and foreign exchange reserves.

The motion suggests funding the reserve through Bitcoin seized by law enforcement agencies rather than requiring new spending. Authorities would transfer confiscated Bitcoin to the Riksbank or another designated agency instead of auctioning it off.

Sweden introduced a law in November 2024 allowing authorities to confiscate luxury items and cryptocurrency from individuals who cannot justify their income. Over $8.3 million in assets has been seized so far under this measure.

The country currently has no publicly listed Bitcoin holdings according to available data. However, the new seizure law provides a potential source for building a reserve without budget allocation.

Diversification and Inflation Protection

The lawmakers present several arguments for adding Bitcoin to state reserves. They describe Bitcoin’s value as independent from the monetary policies of individual countries, which could reduce correlation with traditional reserves.

The cryptocurrency’s 21 million supply cap is cited as protection against inflation. The proposal notes that Bitcoin trades continuously with low transaction costs compared to fiat currencies.

Dioukarev and Perez describe Bitcoin as the world’s sixth-largest asset, comparable to silver and larger than companies like Tesla, Meta and Amazon. The motion frames owning Bitcoin as a signal that Sweden is open to digital innovation.

The Swedish Democrats received the second-highest vote share in the 2022 general election with over 20% support. The party backs the current ruling coalition government led by the Moderate party, giving them influence over policy decisions.

This is not the first time Swedish lawmakers have pushed for Bitcoin adoption. In April, MP Rickard Nordin wrote to Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson urging consideration of adding Bitcoin to reserves.

Growing International Trend

The motion references developments in other countries pursuing similar strategies. The United States recently advanced a national Bitcoin reserve framework through the bipartisan GENIUS Act.

The United Kingdom and Finland have accumulated Bitcoin through asset seizures. The Czech Republic, Latvia and Poland are reportedly weighing Bitcoin reserve strategies.

Sweden’s proposal comes as more than 25 U.S. states explore similar policies. Massachusetts is scheduled to hold a hearing on a state Bitcoin reserve on October 7.

Texas and Utah have already passed measures creating state Bitcoin reserves. Wyoming and Michigan are considering bills that would allocate portions of state funds to Bitcoin.

Kazakhstan launched its first national crypto reserve in 2025, selecting BNB as its initial asset. Brazil is weighing a $19 billion Bitcoin reserve through its RESBit initiative.

The Philippines and Pakistan have outlined state-led crypto strategies. The trend reflects growing government interest in Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

The Swedish motion also requests the government confirm it will not alter the legal definition of tender under the Riksbank Act. This would signal that Sweden does not intend to introduce a central bank digital currency.

Swedish financial authorities regulate crypto exchanges and enforce anti-money laundering and know-your-customer rules. Bitcoin is legal in Sweden and crypto ATMs operate in the country.

Swedish firms are increasingly adding Bitcoin to corporate treasuries. Health technology company H100 Group AB purchased 4.39 BTC in May as a long-term balance sheet strategy.

Digital commerce firm Refine Group AB followed with a $1 million Bitcoin reserve in July funded through a share issue. Both companies said they plan to expand their holdings.

The Finance Committee is scheduled to review the proposal on October 15, where lawmakers will debate whether Sweden should pursue a national Bitcoin reserve strategy.

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