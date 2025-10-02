Recent developments have seen a significant shift in global financial markets in response to the US government’s shutdown. This event, characterized by a budget impasse between Republicans and Democrats, has disrupted various public services, affecting economic sectors worldwide.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Surges Amid US Government Chaos Recent developments have seen a significant shift in global financial markets in response to the US government’s shutdown. This event, characterized by a budget impasse between Republicans and Democrats, has disrupted various public services, affecting economic sectors worldwide.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Surges Amid US Government Chaos