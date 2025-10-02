Zcash (ZEC) Price Explodes: What’s Driving the Privacy Coin’s Massive Rally

Zcash has exploded higher, with ZEC pumping close to 90% in the last 24 hours. The privacy-focused coin is now trading around $148 after reaching intraday highs of $153. The surge coincided with a post from Grayscale highlighting Zcash’s unique design and privacy technology, which has reignited investor interest. Grayscale wrote: “Zcash is similar to Zcash has exploded higher, with ZEC pumping close to 90% in the last 24 hours. The privacy-focused coin is now trading around $148 after reaching intraday highs of $153. The surge coincided with a post from Grayscale highlighting Zcash’s unique design and privacy technology, which has reignited investor interest. Grayscale wrote: “Zcash is similar to