The resilience of cryptocurrency markets has been notable recently, as digital assets continue to attract investors even in the face of looming challenges such as the U.S. government shutdown and volatility in Japan’s bond market.Continue Reading:Crypto Assets Show Resilience Under Pressure The resilience of cryptocurrency markets has been notable recently, as digital assets continue to attract investors even in the face of looming challenges such as the U.S. government shutdown and volatility in Japan’s bond market.Continue Reading:Crypto Assets Show Resilience Under Pressure