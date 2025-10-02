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The post Hong Kong’s Forex and Derivatives Markets See Significant Growth in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 30, 2025 15:24 The 2025 BIS Triennial Survey reveals Hong Kong’s rise as a major player in global forex and OTC derivatives markets, with notable increases in daily turnover. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has released its 2025 Triennial Central Bank Survey, highlighting significant growth in Hong Kong’s foreign exchange and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives markets. This biennial survey, published on September 30, 2025, positions Hong Kong as the fourth-largest global foreign exchange center, while maintaining its status as the leading global offshore Renminbi business hub, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Increase in Forex Market Activity The survey results indicate a remarkable 27.2% increase in Hong Kong’s average daily turnover of foreign exchange transactions, reaching US$883.1 billion in April 2025 from US$694.4 billion in April 2022. This growth was largely driven by a rise in foreign exchange swaps, which surged by 33.0% or US$139.8 billion. Spot transactions and OTC options also experienced substantial growth, increasing by 28.7% and 165.4%, respectively. Foreign exchange swaps emerged as the most traded instrument, making up 64% of the total average daily turnover, equivalent to US$563.7 billion. Dominance in Renminbi Transactions Hong Kong continues to excel as the largest offshore Renminbi foreign exchange and OTC interest rate derivatives center. The average daily turnover of Renminbi foreign exchange transactions rose impressively by 64.8%, reaching US$315.1 billion in April 2025, compared to US$191.2 billion in April 2022. Similarly, Renminbi OTC interest rate derivatives transactions saw a 67.1% increase, amounting to US$24.5 billion in April 2025, up from US$14.7 billion in April 2022. OTC Interest Rate Derivatives Growth The average daily turnover of OTC interest rate derivatives in Hong Kong reached US$84.1 billion in April 2025. The market saw significant activity in US dollar, Renminbi,… The post Hong Kong’s Forex and Derivatives Markets See Significant Growth in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 30, 2025 15:24 The 2025 BIS Triennial Survey reveals Hong Kong’s rise as a major player in global forex and OTC derivatives markets, with notable increases in daily turnover. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has released its 2025 Triennial Central Bank Survey, highlighting significant growth in Hong Kong’s foreign exchange and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives markets. This biennial survey, published on September 30, 2025, positions Hong Kong as the fourth-largest global foreign exchange center, while maintaining its status as the leading global offshore Renminbi business hub, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Increase in Forex Market Activity The survey results indicate a remarkable 27.2% increase in Hong Kong’s average daily turnover of foreign exchange transactions, reaching US$883.1 billion in April 2025 from US$694.4 billion in April 2022. This growth was largely driven by a rise in foreign exchange swaps, which surged by 33.0% or US$139.8 billion. Spot transactions and OTC options also experienced substantial growth, increasing by 28.7% and 165.4%, respectively. Foreign exchange swaps emerged as the most traded instrument, making up 64% of the total average daily turnover, equivalent to US$563.7 billion. Dominance in Renminbi Transactions Hong Kong continues to excel as the largest offshore Renminbi foreign exchange and OTC interest rate derivatives center. The average daily turnover of Renminbi foreign exchange transactions rose impressively by 64.8%, reaching US$315.1 billion in April 2025, compared to US$191.2 billion in April 2022. Similarly, Renminbi OTC interest rate derivatives transactions saw a 67.1% increase, amounting to US$24.5 billion in April 2025, up from US$14.7 billion in April 2022. OTC Interest Rate Derivatives Growth The average daily turnover of OTC interest rate derivatives in Hong Kong reached US$84.1 billion in April 2025. The market saw significant activity in US dollar, Renminbi,…

Hong Kong’s Forex and Derivatives Markets See Significant Growth in 2025

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 14:11
2 min read
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Alvin Lang
Sep 30, 2025 15:24

The 2025 BIS Triennial Survey reveals Hong Kong’s rise as a major player in global forex and OTC derivatives markets, with notable increases in daily turnover.





The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has released its 2025 Triennial Central Bank Survey, highlighting significant growth in Hong Kong’s foreign exchange and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives markets. This biennial survey, published on September 30, 2025, positions Hong Kong as the fourth-largest global foreign exchange center, while maintaining its status as the leading global offshore Renminbi business hub, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Increase in Forex Market Activity

The survey results indicate a remarkable 27.2% increase in Hong Kong’s average daily turnover of foreign exchange transactions, reaching US$883.1 billion in April 2025 from US$694.4 billion in April 2022. This growth was largely driven by a rise in foreign exchange swaps, which surged by 33.0% or US$139.8 billion. Spot transactions and OTC options also experienced substantial growth, increasing by 28.7% and 165.4%, respectively. Foreign exchange swaps emerged as the most traded instrument, making up 64% of the total average daily turnover, equivalent to US$563.7 billion.

Dominance in Renminbi Transactions

Hong Kong continues to excel as the largest offshore Renminbi foreign exchange and OTC interest rate derivatives center. The average daily turnover of Renminbi foreign exchange transactions rose impressively by 64.8%, reaching US$315.1 billion in April 2025, compared to US$191.2 billion in April 2022. Similarly, Renminbi OTC interest rate derivatives transactions saw a 67.1% increase, amounting to US$24.5 billion in April 2025, up from US$14.7 billion in April 2022.

OTC Interest Rate Derivatives Growth

The average daily turnover of OTC interest rate derivatives in Hong Kong reached US$84.1 billion in April 2025. The market saw significant activity in US dollar, Renminbi, and Australian dollar OTC interest rate derivatives, marking them as the most actively traded in the region.

The detailed findings from Hong Kong’s survey will be further elaborated in the December issue of the HKMA Quarterly Bulletin.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/hong-kong-forex-derivatives-markets-growth-2025

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