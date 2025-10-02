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While the measure was not designed with crypto in mind, it could impact listed digital asset companies such as Coinbase […] The post IRS Guidance on Corporate Minimum Tax Could Affect Public Crypto Firms appeared first on Coindoo.While the measure was not designed with crypto in mind, it could impact listed digital asset companies such as Coinbase […] The post IRS Guidance on Corporate Minimum Tax Could Affect Public Crypto Firms appeared first on Coindoo.

IRS Guidance on Corporate Minimum Tax Could Affect Public Crypto Firms

Author: Coindoo
Source: Coindoo
2025/10/02 13:00
2 min read
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While the measure was not designed with crypto in mind, it could impact listed digital asset companies such as Coinbase or firms holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets.

The CAMT, created under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, applies to corporations with over $1 billion in average annual income. Since many crypto exchanges, mining companies, and publicly traded firms now fall into that range, the rules are being closely watched in the industry.

The new guidance, released under Notices 2025-46 and 2025-49, aims to ease compliance burdens. It clarifies how the tax applies to complex corporate transactions, debt restructuring, and consolidated groups. Importantly, companies will now have more flexibility when applying interim rules until final regulations are published.

For crypto-related corporations, the treatment of financial statement income and unrealized gains could be especially relevant. The IRS introduced options to prevent distortions when book values don’t match tax values – something that could matter for firms reporting digital asset holdings at fair value on their balance sheets.

READ MORE:

Stablecoin Transactions Hit $15.6 Trillion in Record-Breaking Quarter

Overall, the changes bring CAMT rules more in line with existing tax principles, reducing uncertainty for major corporations – including those in the crypto sector. Final regulations are still pending, but companies can rely on the interim guidance immediately.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post IRS Guidance on Corporate Minimum Tax Could Affect Public Crypto Firms appeared first on Coindoo.

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