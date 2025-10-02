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OVERTAKE has officially launched its gaming marketplace on the Sui blockchain, introducing AI-powered tools, customizable shops, and fiat payment options.OVERTAKE has officially launched its gaming marketplace on the Sui blockchain, introducing AI-powered tools, customizable shops, and fiat payment options.

OVERTAKE and Sui Team Up to Make In-Game Asset Trading Feel Less Broken

Author: Blockchainreporter
Source: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 13:00
3 min read
SUI
SUI$0,8305-1,23%
SQUID MEME
GAME$32,5264+5,09%
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SLEEPLESSAI$0,02506-3,20%
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After a recent beta, OVERTAKE has flipped the switch on its official marketplace, and this time it’s leaning hard on Sui and a dash of AI to make buying and selling in-game items actually pleasant. The pitch is simple: take the messy parts of Web2 trading (high fees, slow or restricted settlements, clunky payment flows) and fix them with a blockchain built for games and a few smart automations.

At launch, OVERTAKE supports Path of Exile 1, Last Epoch and MapleLand, and it’s offering two new features that gamers and sellers will notice right away. TakeShop lets sellers set up a storefront they can customize and share, so you don’t have to go hunting through forums or DMs to find someone selling what you need. TakePay is a seller’s payment window that accepts fiat, think Apple Pay and Google Pay, alongside crypto, so buying feels familiar and quick, even if the back end is onchain.

What OVERTAKE is promising goes beyond a prettier UI. By moving core services onto Sui, the company says it can cut transaction fees by over 50% and remove the settlement restrictions that often trap sellers in slow processes or uncertain payouts. Their escrow system is moving onchain too, which should make trades faster, more transparent and harder to scam. In short: fewer surprises, and fewer receipts that look like a ransom note.

Streamlining Digital-Asset Trading

OVERTAKE is also bringing AI agents into the marketplace to handle the little things that eat people’s time, answering routine questions, helping with basic negotiations, and nudging sellers to confirm shipments or transfers. The goal isn’t to replace human interaction but to smooth it, so deals close faster and both sides spend less time on busywork.

The choice of Sui isn’t random. Sui has been building a reputation as a blockchain suited for high-volume gaming transactions: fast, trustless and designed to scale. OVERTAKE’s migration puts its marketplace alongside other game-focused projects already betting on Sui’s ability to handle lots of tiny asset transfers without breaking a sweat.

For players and developers, the benefits are straightforward: lower fees, onchain escrow, and quicker, clearer settlements. For OVERTAKE, it’s about making trading, owning and monetizing virtual items feel like something that actually belongs in the modern internet era, not a patchwork of spreadsheets and private messages.

Whether the platform will change how people think about in-game economies remains to be seen, but the combination of familiar payment methods, reduced friction thanks to Sui, and a little AI to keep things moving is a promising start. If nothing else, OVERTAKE’s launch shows that at least some teams are serious about making digital-asset trading work the way players expect it to.

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