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The post Sweden’s Opposition Party Calls for Strategic Bitcoin Reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sweden may soon join the global race to secure digital assets, after a parliamentary motion proposed creating a national Bitcoin reserve. The plan, introduced on October 1, frames Bitcoin as a safeguard against inflation and a tool for financial resilience in uncertain times. The initiative arrives as Nordic nations seek ways to shield their economies from geopolitical turbulence and currency volatility. With gold holdings already in place, Sweden’s parliament is weighing whether Bitcoin could serve as a modern counterpart, offering independence from foreign monetary policies. Swedish Lawmakers Push Bold Bitcoin Reserve Plan The motion, spearheaded by Sweden Democrats members Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez, presses the government to treat Bitcoin not as an experiment but as a core component of national reserves. It explicitly calls for a framework to define which authority—likely the Riksbank (Sweden’s central bank) or the Ministry of Finance—would oversee the assets. Sponsored Sponsored “We are entering an era where relying solely on gold and foreign currencies is insufficient,” Dioukarev said. Perez stressed that Bitcoin’s fixed supply and borderless liquidity make it “an unparalleled safeguard of sovereignty when global trust in fiat currencies is eroding.” The lawmakers point to Sweden’s long-standing tradition of financial conservatism as both a strength and a risk, arguing that delay could leave the country trailing neighbors. Finland already manages Bitcoin from law enforcement seizures, while Norway has introduced digital asset strategies through its sovereign wealth mechanisms. Supporters frame the initiative as more than a financial hedge. They argue it is a geopolitical necessity, positioning Sweden as a forward-looking nation at a time when the EU, U.S., and emerging economies are all defining digital reserve policies. Global Race Heats Up as Sweden Eyes Crypto Reserves Analysts note that if Sweden adds Bitcoin to its reserves, the decision could ripple across Europe, encouraging more… The post Sweden’s Opposition Party Calls for Strategic Bitcoin Reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sweden may soon join the global race to secure digital assets, after a parliamentary motion proposed creating a national Bitcoin reserve. The plan, introduced on October 1, frames Bitcoin as a safeguard against inflation and a tool for financial resilience in uncertain times. The initiative arrives as Nordic nations seek ways to shield their economies from geopolitical turbulence and currency volatility. With gold holdings already in place, Sweden’s parliament is weighing whether Bitcoin could serve as a modern counterpart, offering independence from foreign monetary policies. Swedish Lawmakers Push Bold Bitcoin Reserve Plan The motion, spearheaded by Sweden Democrats members Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez, presses the government to treat Bitcoin not as an experiment but as a core component of national reserves. It explicitly calls for a framework to define which authority—likely the Riksbank (Sweden’s central bank) or the Ministry of Finance—would oversee the assets. Sponsored Sponsored “We are entering an era where relying solely on gold and foreign currencies is insufficient,” Dioukarev said. Perez stressed that Bitcoin’s fixed supply and borderless liquidity make it “an unparalleled safeguard of sovereignty when global trust in fiat currencies is eroding.” The lawmakers point to Sweden’s long-standing tradition of financial conservatism as both a strength and a risk, arguing that delay could leave the country trailing neighbors. Finland already manages Bitcoin from law enforcement seizures, while Norway has introduced digital asset strategies through its sovereign wealth mechanisms. Supporters frame the initiative as more than a financial hedge. They argue it is a geopolitical necessity, positioning Sweden as a forward-looking nation at a time when the EU, U.S., and emerging economies are all defining digital reserve policies. Global Race Heats Up as Sweden Eyes Crypto Reserves Analysts note that if Sweden adds Bitcoin to its reserves, the decision could ripple across Europe, encouraging more…

Sweden’s Opposition Party Calls for Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 12:54
3 min read
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For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Sweden may soon join the global race to secure digital assets, after a parliamentary motion proposed creating a national Bitcoin reserve. The plan, introduced on October 1, frames Bitcoin as a safeguard against inflation and a tool for financial resilience in uncertain times.

The initiative arrives as Nordic nations seek ways to shield their economies from geopolitical turbulence and currency volatility. With gold holdings already in place, Sweden’s parliament is weighing whether Bitcoin could serve as a modern counterpart, offering independence from foreign monetary policies.

Swedish Lawmakers Push Bold Bitcoin Reserve Plan

The motion, spearheaded by Sweden Democrats members Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez, presses the government to treat Bitcoin not as an experiment but as a core component of national reserves. It explicitly calls for a framework to define which authority—likely the Riksbank (Sweden’s central bank) or the Ministry of Finance—would oversee the assets.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Perez stressed that Bitcoin’s fixed supply and borderless liquidity make it “an unparalleled safeguard of sovereignty when global trust in fiat currencies is eroding.”

The lawmakers point to Sweden’s long-standing tradition of financial conservatism as both a strength and a risk, arguing that delay could leave the country trailing neighbors. Finland already manages Bitcoin from law enforcement seizures, while Norway has introduced digital asset strategies through its sovereign wealth mechanisms.

Supporters frame the initiative as more than a financial hedge. They argue it is a geopolitical necessity, positioning Sweden as a forward-looking nation at a time when the EU, U.S., and emerging economies are all defining digital reserve policies.

Global Race Heats Up as Sweden Eyes Crypto Reserves

Analysts note that if Sweden adds Bitcoin to its reserves, the decision could ripple across Europe, encouraging more governments to review their stance on digital assets. They warn, however, that volatility and unclear regulation remain obstacles.

Other governments are already moving ahead. In the United States, the administration has moved to create a federal Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, using seized assets as a core component of its national digital strategy.

Kazakhstan recently launched the Alem Crypto Fund, a state-backed vehicle that began accumulating digital assets, starting with BNB. In Eastern Europe, the Czech Republic and Poland are actively debating similar strategies, while Finland and the UK already hold Bitcoin obtained through state seizures.

The debate reflects Sweden’s balancing act: embracing financial innovation while maintaining strict oversight of exchanges and mining activity. A Finance Committee review scheduled later this month will determine whether the proposal gains traction in parliament.

If approved, Sweden would become the first Nordic country to formally pursue a Bitcoin reserve. Such a move could redefine its financial strategy and strengthen Bitcoin’s position as a potential sovereign hedge rather than merely a speculative asset.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/swedens-opposition-party-calls-for-strategic-bitcoin-reserve/

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