Swedish lawmakers formally submit proposal to establish a national strategic Bitcoin reserve

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Cointelegraph, Swedish Democratic Party members Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez officially submitted a proposal to the country's parliament on Wednesday local time, requesting the establishment of a national strategic Bitcoin reserve. According to the proposal, Sweden hopes to follow the example of the United States and use seized Bitcoin as the basis for reserves, but which institution will manage Bitcoin is still an unresolved issue. PANews reported on October 2 that according to Cointelegraph, Swedish Democratic Party members Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez officially submitted a proposal to the country's parliament on Wednesday local time, requesting the establishment of a national strategic Bitcoin reserve. According to the proposal, Sweden hopes to follow the example of the United States and use seized Bitcoin as the basis for reserves, but which institution will manage Bitcoin is still an unresolved issue.