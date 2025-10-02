Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm asks judge to vacate conviction and seek acquittal

PANews reported on October 2nd that ornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm has filed a motion with a federal judge to dismiss the charges against him since his highly publicized criminal trial concluded in August, along with a motion for acquittal. The jury reportedly failed to reach a consensus on the most serious charges—conspiracy to launder money and evade sanctions—which carry a cumulative maximum sentence of 40 years. Prosecutors have yet to decide whether to retry Storm. PANews reported on October 2nd that ornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm has filed a motion with a federal judge to dismiss the charges against him since his highly publicized criminal trial concluded in August, along with a motion for acquittal. The jury reportedly failed to reach a consensus on the most serious charges—conspiracy to launder money and evade sanctions—which carry a cumulative maximum sentence of 40 years. Prosecutors have yet to decide whether to retry Storm.