Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The post The US government shutdown and its implications steal the headlines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Further weakness saw the US Dollar (USD) recede to new multi-day lows as investors evaluated the US federal government shutdown, which in turn reignited uncertainty in the global markets ahead of the key US data releases. Here’s what to watch on Thursday, October 2: The US Dollar Index (DXY) lost ground for the fourth straight day, revisiting the 97.50 zone amid steady uncertainty surrounding the US government shutdown. The usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims won’t be released in light of the ongoing federal shutdown, while uncertainty remains in place around the publication of Challenger Job Cuts and Factory Orders. On the Fed side, L. Logan is due to speak. EUR/USD briefly rose to multi-day highs near 1.1780 before surrendering much of those gains on a late recovery in the Greenback. The Unemployment Rate in the euro area is due ahead of speeches by the ECB’s Montagner and De Guindos. GBP/USD advanced sharply, managing to surpass the 1.3500 hurdle to hit fresh five-day peaks. The BoE will publish its Decision Market Panel (DMP) survey. Extra appreciation of the Japanese yen dragged USD/JPY to new two-week troughs near 146.60. Foreign Bond Investment figures and the Consumer Confidence gauge are next on tap on the domestic calendar. AUD/USD extended its move higher, rising marginally beyond the 0.6600 barrier. The Balance of Trade results are due, along with Household Spending prints and the RBA’s Financial Stability Report (FSR). Prices of WTI retreated further and reached new five-month lows around $61.40 per barrel on Wednesday, as market participants kept evaluating the OPEC+ plans to hike oil output while demand concerns also added to the widespread decline of the commodity. Gold prices advanced to the boundaries of the $3,900 mark per troy ounce, hitting an all-time high on the back of further weakness in the greenback,… The post The US government shutdown and its implications steal the headlines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Further weakness saw the US Dollar (USD) recede to new multi-day lows as investors evaluated the US federal government shutdown, which in turn reignited uncertainty in the global markets ahead of the key US data releases. Here’s what to watch on Thursday, October 2: The US Dollar Index (DXY) lost ground for the fourth straight day, revisiting the 97.50 zone amid steady uncertainty surrounding the US government shutdown. The usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims won’t be released in light of the ongoing federal shutdown, while uncertainty remains in place around the publication of Challenger Job Cuts and Factory Orders. On the Fed side, L. Logan is due to speak. EUR/USD briefly rose to multi-day highs near 1.1780 before surrendering much of those gains on a late recovery in the Greenback. The Unemployment Rate in the euro area is due ahead of speeches by the ECB’s Montagner and De Guindos. GBP/USD advanced sharply, managing to surpass the 1.3500 hurdle to hit fresh five-day peaks. The BoE will publish its Decision Market Panel (DMP) survey. Extra appreciation of the Japanese yen dragged USD/JPY to new two-week troughs near 146.60. Foreign Bond Investment figures and the Consumer Confidence gauge are next on tap on the domestic calendar. AUD/USD extended its move higher, rising marginally beyond the 0.6600 barrier. The Balance of Trade results are due, along with Household Spending prints and the RBA’s Financial Stability Report (FSR). Prices of WTI retreated further and reached new five-month lows around $61.40 per barrel on Wednesday, as market participants kept evaluating the OPEC+ plans to hike oil output while demand concerns also added to the widespread decline of the commodity. Gold prices advanced to the boundaries of the $3,900 mark per troy ounce, hitting an all-time high on the back of further weakness in the greenback,…

The US government shutdown and its implications steal the headlines

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 10:40
2 min read
USUAL
USUAL$0.01224-3.54%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Further weakness saw the US Dollar (USD) recede to new multi-day lows as investors evaluated the US federal government shutdown, which in turn reignited uncertainty in the global markets ahead of the key US data releases.

Here’s what to watch on Thursday, October 2:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) lost ground for the fourth straight day, revisiting the 97.50 zone amid steady uncertainty surrounding the US government shutdown. The usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims won’t be released in light of the ongoing federal shutdown, while uncertainty remains in place around the publication of Challenger Job Cuts and Factory Orders. On the Fed side, L. Logan is due to speak.

EUR/USD briefly rose to multi-day highs near 1.1780 before surrendering much of those gains on a late recovery in the Greenback. The Unemployment Rate in the euro area is due ahead of speeches by the ECB’s Montagner and De Guindos.

GBP/USD advanced sharply, managing to surpass the 1.3500 hurdle to hit fresh five-day peaks. The BoE will publish its Decision Market Panel (DMP) survey.

Extra appreciation of the Japanese yen dragged USD/JPY to new two-week troughs near 146.60. Foreign Bond Investment figures and the Consumer Confidence gauge are next on tap on the domestic calendar.

AUD/USD extended its move higher, rising marginally beyond the 0.6600 barrier. The Balance of Trade results are due, along with Household Spending prints and the RBA’s Financial Stability Report (FSR).

Prices of WTI retreated further and reached new five-month lows around $61.40 per barrel on Wednesday, as market participants kept evaluating the OPEC+ plans to hike oil output while demand concerns also added to the widespread decline of the commodity.

Gold prices advanced to the boundaries of the $3,900 mark per troy ounce, hitting an all-time high on the back of further weakness in the greenback, declining US yields and swelling uncertainty after the US government shutdown. Silver prices followed suit, reaching new highs near the $48.00 mark per ounce for the first time since May 2011.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/fx-today-the-us-government-shutdown-and-its-implications-steal-the-headlines-202510011831

Market Opportunity
USUAL Logo
USUAL Price(USUAL)
$0.01224
$0.01224$0.01224
0.00%
USD
USUAL (USUAL) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#DEX#Index

You May Also Like

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

The market will show a downward trend in the short term, and then rebound and set new highs in the second half of the year.
Share
PANews2025/04/28 19:40
Iran’s army chief warns of ‘total destruction’ for ground invasion

Iran’s army chief warns of ‘total destruction’ for ground invasion

The post Iran’s army chief warns of ‘total destruction’ for ground invasion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iran’s army chief warned of “total destruction”
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/04/02 18:15
Euro Slides as Risk-Off Mood Grips Currency Markets

Euro Slides as Risk-Off Mood Grips Currency Markets

BitcoinWorld Euro Slides as Risk-Off Mood Grips Currency Markets The euro fell against major currencies on Monday as traders adopted a cautious stance, with risk
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 13:05

Trending News

More

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Ethereum Spot ETFs Extend Losing Streak to 16 Days With $90.1M in Outflows

Digital Sovereignty Alliance Launches Digital Asset Case Study Program at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School

Bitcoin Bulls Crushed: Sub-$70,000 Crash Flushes $428M In Longs

EUR/JPY Dips Below 186.00 on Intervention Fears, But Bullish Trend Holds

24/7 Live News

More

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66,973.83
$66,973.83$66,973.83

-0.49%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,870.62
$1,870.62$1,870.62

-2.31%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74.89
$74.89$74.89

-1.96%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00097
$1.00097$1.00097

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2394
$1.2394$1.2394

+1.40%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage