Shiba Inu (SHIB) exchange holdings have dropped to their lowest level since 2023, pointing to accumulation by investors. With fewer tokens on exchanges, the question now is whether or not this setup will lead to a rally in coming days. Let’s examine. Exchange Reserves at a Two-Year Low Data from CryptoQuant shows SHIB exchange reserves […]

The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exchange Holdings Hit Lowest— is a Rally on its Way? appeared first on CoinChapter.