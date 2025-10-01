DeAgentAI Joins Forces with X3 to Redefine Smarter SocialFi for Millions

DeAgentAI, an infrastructure for autonomous AI agents, has announced its groundbreaking partnership with X3 via its official X account. This collaboration represents a significant move forward to revolutionize the future of SocialFi. Through this alliance, both platforms are set to combine their efforts to build a more efficient and smarter ecosystem. In this ecosystem, AI can effortlessly converge into distribution.

DeAgentAI Enables its AI to Power X3’s Massive Network

DeAgentAI integrates with X3, an established ultimate distribution layer in Web3. X3 onboards a thriving community of more than one million users and 100,000 key opinion leaders (KOLs). Through this strategic collaboration, DeAgentAI aims to enable its cutting-edge AI-powered insights and its accessibility to X3’s thriving community.

This initiative aims to reshape the interaction of communities with intelligent tools. It further leverages actionable AI-powered data and solutions to empower creators, businesses, and users.

DeAgentAI and X3 Empower the Next Wave of SocialFi

In Web3, SocialFi is gaining rapid traction, proving as a cornerstone in the landscape. With this, DeAgentAI’s alliance with X3 represents a pivotal step for the nourishment of SocialFi. DeAgentAI and X3, by aligning their forces, are poised to build a future full of social engagement. There, the intelligence of AI agents can improve social engagement while making it decentralized.

Both partners are set to drop 100 X3 Premium Memberships, valued at around 1000U, to celebrate the synergy. This proves to be an exclusive opportunity for early adopters to experience the combined power of DeAgentAI and X3.

The evolution of SocialFi is the top priority of this partnership for the convergence of intelligence, scalability, and community. With this, DeAgentAI and X3 aim to cement their positions as key players of innovation to integrate AI into social networking.