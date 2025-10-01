Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The post Spanish Thriller ‘Billionaires’ Bunker’ Hits No. 1 On Netflix appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. L to R: Carlos Santos as Rafa, Joaquín Furriel as Guillermo, Pau Simon as Max in the first episode, titled “Atomic Monkeys.” NETFLIX/Emilio Pereda Billionaires’ Bunker (​El refugio atómico), a tale of wealthy elites hunkering down in a secret luxur​y bunker​ amid the rising threat of a nuclear war, sharing the underground safe haven with people they despise, shot to the number one on Netflix’s Global Top 10 non-English shows. The eight-episode thriller​ captured 10.3 million views in its second week​. It got a major bump from its debut week, when it attracted 3.7 million views. Audiences tuned in to see how a group of 45 families navigate survival in the Kimera Underground Park. Set 1,000 feet below a lake, the fallout shelter becomes a pressure cooker for personal dramas and long-simmering conflicts. The series taps into a compelling premise: what happens when the ultra-​r​ich secure protection from world-ending catastrophe that others can​’t access, only to discover the​y’re trapped in a golden cage with its own horrors. Creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the masterminds behind global phenomenon Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), have crafted another Spanish hit examining how extreme wealth warps human behavior. Their latest explores privilege and moral compromise when civilization collapses. Creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato have crafted another Spanish-language hit that examines how extreme wealth corrupts the human psyche​ amid an unthinkable end-of-the-world scenario, exploring privilege, survival, and the moral compromises wealth enables when civilization collapses. For the protagonists, what ​b​egins as a temporary safety measure becomes a nightmare​ when Spain’s wealthiest elites watch helplessly as ​nuclear bombs detonate and the surface world burns while they remain trapped together underground. The cast includes Pau Simon (Nudes) as Max, Miren Ibarguren (Phenomena) as Minerva, Alícia Falcó (In the Company of Women) as… The post Spanish Thriller ‘Billionaires’ Bunker’ Hits No. 1 On Netflix appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. L to R: Carlos Santos as Rafa, Joaquín Furriel as Guillermo, Pau Simon as Max in the first episode, titled “Atomic Monkeys.” NETFLIX/Emilio Pereda Billionaires’ Bunker (​El refugio atómico), a tale of wealthy elites hunkering down in a secret luxur​y bunker​ amid the rising threat of a nuclear war, sharing the underground safe haven with people they despise, shot to the number one on Netflix’s Global Top 10 non-English shows. The eight-episode thriller​ captured 10.3 million views in its second week​. It got a major bump from its debut week, when it attracted 3.7 million views. Audiences tuned in to see how a group of 45 families navigate survival in the Kimera Underground Park. Set 1,000 feet below a lake, the fallout shelter becomes a pressure cooker for personal dramas and long-simmering conflicts. The series taps into a compelling premise: what happens when the ultra-​r​ich secure protection from world-ending catastrophe that others can​’t access, only to discover the​y’re trapped in a golden cage with its own horrors. Creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the masterminds behind global phenomenon Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), have crafted another Spanish hit examining how extreme wealth warps human behavior. Their latest explores privilege and moral compromise when civilization collapses. Creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato have crafted another Spanish-language hit that examines how extreme wealth corrupts the human psyche​ amid an unthinkable end-of-the-world scenario, exploring privilege, survival, and the moral compromises wealth enables when civilization collapses. For the protagonists, what ​b​egins as a temporary safety measure becomes a nightmare​ when Spain’s wealthiest elites watch helplessly as ​nuclear bombs detonate and the surface world burns while they remain trapped together underground. The cast includes Pau Simon (Nudes) as Max, Miren Ibarguren (Phenomena) as Minerva, Alícia Falcó (In the Company of Women) as…

Spanish Thriller ‘Billionaires’ Bunker’ Hits No. 1 On Netflix

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 09:50
3 min read
Santos FC Fan Token
SANTOS$0.79-5.15%
ELYSIA
EL$0.001539-5.75%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

L to R: Carlos Santos as Rafa, Joaquín Furriel as Guillermo, Pau Simon as Max in the first episode, titled “Atomic Monkeys.”

NETFLIX/Emilio Pereda

Billionaires’ Bunker (​El refugio atómico), a tale of wealthy elites hunkering down in a secret luxur​y bunker​ amid the rising threat of a nuclear war, sharing the underground safe haven with people they despise, shot to the number one on Netflix’s Global Top 10 non-English shows.

The eight-episode thriller​ captured 10.3 million views in its second week​. It got a major bump from its debut week, when it attracted 3.7 million views. Audiences tuned in to see how a group of 45 families navigate survival in the Kimera Underground Park. Set 1,000 feet below a lake, the fallout shelter becomes a pressure cooker for personal dramas and long-simmering conflicts.

The series taps into a compelling premise: what happens when the ultra-​r​ich secure protection from world-ending catastrophe that others can​’t access, only to discover the​y’re trapped in a golden cage with its own horrors.

Creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the masterminds behind global phenomenon Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), have crafted another Spanish hit examining how extreme wealth warps human behavior. Their latest explores privilege and moral compromise when civilization collapses.

Creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato have crafted another Spanish-language hit that examines how extreme wealth corrupts the human psyche​ amid an unthinkable end-of-the-world scenario, exploring privilege, survival, and the moral compromises wealth enables when civilization collapses.

For the protagonists, what ​b​egins as a temporary safety measure becomes a nightmare​ when Spain’s wealthiest elites watch helplessly as ​nuclear bombs detonate and the surface world burns while they remain trapped together underground.

The cast includes Pau Simon (Nudes) as Max, Miren Ibarguren (Phenomena) as Minerva, Alícia Falcó (In the Company of Women) as Asia, Joaquín Furriel (The Kingdom) as Guillermo, Carlos Santos (1992) as Rafa, Natalia Verbeke (Ana Tramel: The Game) as Frida, and Montse Guallar (If I Hadn’t Met You) as Victoria.

The success extends Netflix’s winning streak with Spanish original productions. Money Heist became the streamer’s first most-watched non-English series, paving the way for massive regional investment.

Earlier this year, Netflix announced it would invest more than one billion euros in Spain, building on a decade-long presence that has produced more than 1,000 Spanish titles since 2017. Spanish content alone generated over five billion viewing hours on the platform last year.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/veronicavillafane/2025/09/30/spanish-thriller-billionaires-bunker-hits-no-1-on-netflix/

Market Opportunity
Santos FC Fan Token Logo
Santos FC Fan Token Price(SANTOS)
$0.79
$0.79$0.79
-3.70%
USD
Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#ETF

You May Also Like

Ripple CEO Tells Bloomberg: What Are Working Daily to Take Over SWIFT

Ripple CEO Tells Bloomberg: What Are Working Daily to Take Over SWIFT

XRP researcher SMQKE has brought attention to a notable statement by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, emphasizing Ripple’s continued relevance in the evolving global
Share
Timestabloid2026/04/02 19:31
Bloomberg Odd Lots Host Calls This the Coldest Crypto Winter Ever — And It’s Not Just Bearish Noise

Bloomberg Odd Lots Host Calls This the Coldest Crypto Winter Ever — And It’s Not Just Bearish Noise

Bloomberg Odd Lots host Joe Weisenthal warns the current crypto winter is the coldest ever, pointing to a structural freeze beyond typical bear market cycles.
Share
BTCusa2026/06/03 16:00
Amazon (AMZN) Stock; Drops After June Prime Day Announcement

Amazon (AMZN) Stock; Drops After June Prime Day Announcement

TLDRs; Amazon stock fell 1.81% after announcing its expanded June Prime Day schedule and strategy. Investors worry Prime Day may shift purchases forward rather
Share
Coincentral2026/06/03 16:43

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy Right Now Before the 2026 Bull Run: Why DOGEBALL Outperforms Legacy Coins Like BCH

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

Metaplanet Stock Passes MARA to Become Third-Largest BTC Holder — Stock Slips Anyway

Ethena (ENA) Surges 20% Following Coinbase Ventures’ Inaugural Token Purchase

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges 20% Against Market Downturn — Can It Reach $3.77?

24/7 Live News

More

Hyperliquid:native flipping Solana could impact market dynamics significantly.

Author: Solid 堅固 ⬡17:07

RBI confirms gold reserves unchanged at 880.52 tonnes.

Author: Nehal17:05

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Quick Reads

More

Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Preview: Why Jensen Huang's Marvell Shoutout Changes the AI Chip Trade

SpaceX 5-for-1 Split: How Expat Investors Are Pre-Buying the IPO via Web3 Channels

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67,248.65
$67,248.65$67,248.65

-0.08%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,885.00
$1,885.00$1,885.00

-1.56%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$75.31
$75.31$75.31

-1.41%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00102
$1.00102$1.00102

-0.01%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2417
$1.2417$1.2417

+1.59%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage