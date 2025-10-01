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The post EUR/GBP treads water as UK GDP beats forecasts, Eurozone inflation in focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The EUR/GBP edges lower as Sterling draws support from steady UK GDP data. UK GDP grew 0.3% QoQ in Q2 as expected, while annual growth rose to 1.4%, beating forecasts. Market attention turns to upcoming Eurozone inflation data for policy signals. The Euro (EUR) trades on the back foot against the British Pound (GBP) on Tuesday, with EUR/GBP hovering near the lower end of its week-long range, between 0.8720 and 0.8750. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.8730, as Sterling draws support from steady UK growth data. Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the UK economy expanded by 0.3% QoQ in the second quarter, matching both market expectations and the previous quarter’s pace.On an annual basis, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 1.4%, in line with forecasts and up from 1.2% in Q1. Across the channel, the latest national inflation reports presented a mixed but generally firmer picture, pointing to a slowdown in the recent disinflation trend. In Germany, headline CPI accelerated to 2.4% YoY in September, beating the 2.3% forecast and up from 2.2% in August. Inflation in Spain also picked up modestly, while France’s annual rate inched higher but fell short of expectations. Italy’s inflation also ticked up slightly, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures across much of the bloc. With the preliminary national inflation data out of the way, market attention now shifts to the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) and the core measure for September, which will provide a clearer picture of underlying price pressures and guide expectations for the European Central Bank’s (ECB) next monetary policy moves. ECB President Christine Lagarde, speaking on Tuesday, said the central bank is “navigating a far more difficult environment than before, which we must also factor into our policy.” She… The post EUR/GBP treads water as UK GDP beats forecasts, Eurozone inflation in focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The EUR/GBP edges lower as Sterling draws support from steady UK GDP data. UK GDP grew 0.3% QoQ in Q2 as expected, while annual growth rose to 1.4%, beating forecasts. Market attention turns to upcoming Eurozone inflation data for policy signals. The Euro (EUR) trades on the back foot against the British Pound (GBP) on Tuesday, with EUR/GBP hovering near the lower end of its week-long range, between 0.8720 and 0.8750. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.8730, as Sterling draws support from steady UK growth data. Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the UK economy expanded by 0.3% QoQ in the second quarter, matching both market expectations and the previous quarter’s pace.On an annual basis, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 1.4%, in line with forecasts and up from 1.2% in Q1. Across the channel, the latest national inflation reports presented a mixed but generally firmer picture, pointing to a slowdown in the recent disinflation trend. In Germany, headline CPI accelerated to 2.4% YoY in September, beating the 2.3% forecast and up from 2.2% in August. Inflation in Spain also picked up modestly, while France’s annual rate inched higher but fell short of expectations. Italy’s inflation also ticked up slightly, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures across much of the bloc. With the preliminary national inflation data out of the way, market attention now shifts to the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) and the core measure for September, which will provide a clearer picture of underlying price pressures and guide expectations for the European Central Bank’s (ECB) next monetary policy moves. ECB President Christine Lagarde, speaking on Tuesday, said the central bank is “navigating a far more difficult environment than before, which we must also factor into our policy.” She…

EUR/GBP treads water as UK GDP beats forecasts, Eurozone inflation in focus

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 10:32
3 min read
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  • The EUR/GBP edges lower as Sterling draws support from steady UK GDP data.
  • UK GDP grew 0.3% QoQ in Q2 as expected, while annual growth rose to 1.4%, beating forecasts.
  • Market attention turns to upcoming Eurozone inflation data for policy signals.

The Euro (EUR) trades on the back foot against the British Pound (GBP) on Tuesday, with EUR/GBP hovering near the lower end of its week-long range, between 0.8720 and 0.8750. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.8730, as Sterling draws support from steady UK growth data.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the UK economy expanded by 0.3% QoQ in the second quarter, matching both market expectations and the previous quarter’s pace.
On an annual basis, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 1.4%, in line with forecasts and up from 1.2% in Q1.

Across the channel, the latest national inflation reports presented a mixed but generally firmer picture, pointing to a slowdown in the recent disinflation trend.

In Germany, headline CPI accelerated to 2.4% YoY in September, beating the 2.3% forecast and up from 2.2% in August. Inflation in Spain also picked up modestly, while France’s annual rate inched higher but fell short of expectations. Italy’s inflation also ticked up slightly, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures across much of the bloc.

With the preliminary national inflation data out of the way, market attention now shifts to the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) and the core measure for September, which will provide a clearer picture of underlying price pressures and guide expectations for the European Central Bank’s (ECB) next monetary policy moves.

ECB President Christine Lagarde, speaking on Tuesday, said the central bank is “navigating a far more difficult environment than before, which we must also factor into our policy.” She emphasised that the ECB is “well placed to respond if the risks to inflation shift or if new shocks emerge that threaten our target,” and added that the risks to inflation appear “quite contained in both directions.”

On the UK side, Bank of England (BoE) policymakers offered a mixed but generally cautious tone.
BoE policymaker Catherine Mann said inflation remains “way above target” and stressed that the central bank must act more forcefully to anchor expectations if they drift away from the 2% goal. Meanwhile, BoE Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden said the underlying disinflationary process looks to be on track but warned that further increases in food prices could become a concern if they pushed expectations higher, even as she viewed the recent hump in inflation as unlikely to create lasting pressure.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-gbp-edges-lower-as-uk-gdp-beats-forecasts-eurozone-inflation-in-focus-202509301613

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