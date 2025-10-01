‘Dancing With The Stars’ TikTok Night Ends With Shocking Elimination—See The Scores

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “TikTok Night” – From the “For You Page” to center stage, the 12 remaining couples on “Dancing with the Stars” perform dances set to songs that have dominated TikTok. TUESDAY, SEPT. 30 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) JENNA JOHNSON, CHARLIE D’AMELIO, BRITT STEWART Disney

Dancing With the Stars delivered another must-watch episode celebrating viral hits. After last week’s double elimination, the 12 remaining pairs returned to the ballroom on Tuesday, Sept. 30, performing to trending TikTok tracks. But the night took a shocking turn as one fan-favorite couple was sent home.

Season 31 champion and social media star Charli D’Amelio returned to the ballroom as a special guest for TikTok Night. She performed multiple times throughout the evening, including a dance to “Assumptions” by Sam Gellaitry with her former pro partner Mark Ballas.

ForbesSee The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ TikTok Night Songs And Dances

The episode kicked off with an opening number to “Apple” by Charli XCX. D’Amelio also joined the troupe for a dance to “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion, featuring choreography by pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy. As for the contestants, they performed routines in various dance styles, including the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Jazz, Salsa, Samba, Tango and Quickstep.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas tied with Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa for the night’s highest scores, each earning eight points from all three judges. At the other end of the leaderboard, Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong tied with Andy Richter and Emma Slater as the lowest-scoring pairs, receiving sixes from each judge.

Continue scrolling to see the DWTS TikTok Night scores, commentary and the final Week 3 leaderboard. Plus, find out which couple was eliminated from the show.

What Were The Dancing With the Stars Season 34 TikTok Night Scores?

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “TikTok Night” – From the “For You Page” to center stage, the 12 remaining couples on “Dancing with the Stars” perform dances set to songs that have dominated TikTok. TUESDAY, SEPT. 30 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik

Score: 19/30 (Carrie Ann 7, Derek 6, Bruno 6)

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik performed a Cha Cha to “She’s a Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked)” by Carl Carlton. Bruno said he’d never forget her Cha Cha but pointed out that she needs stronger foot placement for proper hip action. Carrie Ann praised her joyful style, though she noted some hyperextension. Derek called the routine “great,” but encouraged her to work on straightening her legs and sharpening her turns.

Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong

Score: 18/30 (Carrie Ann 6, Derek 6, Bruno 6)

Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong performed a Cha Cha to “Work From Home” by Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Carrie Ann said she loves the way Lauren moves, but she wants her to hit certain moves with more intensity. Derek agreed, adding that with Latin styles, it needs to be more fiery with more attack. Bruno concluded by saying she has a wonderful lyrical quality, but he also gave her advice to hit the beat.

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov

Score: 21/30 (Carrie Ann 7, Derek 7, Bruno 7)

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov performed a Foxtrot to “Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter. Derek praised her simplicity and grace, but he wants her to use her entire body and ribcage when extending her arms. “I love a good student,” Bruno said, and he loved the way they weaved the TikTok moves into the dance. Carrie Ann agreed with her fellow judges and said the dance was uplifting. She does want them to work on body contact.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

Score: 24/30 (Carrie Ann 8, Derek 8, Bruno 8)

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa performed a Tango to “Anxiety” by Doechii. Bruno said her improvement has been “astonishing,” calling her routine her best dance yet. Carrie Ann said that was an example of how to be smooth and fierce. Derek added that he was really impressed with the way she maintained the frame despite their height difference. He concluded by saying that she turned “anxiety” into artistry.

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

Score: 23/30 (Carrie Ann 7, Derek 8, Bruno 8)

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach performed a Foxtrot to “YUKON” by Justin Bieber. Carrie Ann was impressed that even though he’s a beginner, he’s learning the technique, and that’s key. “You are an amazing student,” she said. Derek called the routine “smooth as silk,” and he said he was impressed with the control and stride. Bruno commented that it was smoldering and agreed with his fellow judges on the technical aspect, noting it was long, smooth and controlled.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

Score: 21/30 (Carrie Ann 7, Derek 7, Bruno 7)

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten performed a Tango to “Gnarly” by KATSEYE. Derek called Elaine badass. He loved how she ignited the floor with energy, but suggested she focus on maintaining a wider frame. Bruno noted how she always gets the character right, but he wants her to use her core more. Carrie Ann told Elaine she was incredible and powerful. She concluded by saying she needs to be less independent and trust Alan more.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas

Score: 24/30 (Carrie Ann 8, Derek 8, Bruno 8)

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas performed a Samba to “Shake Ya Ass (Radio Edit)” by Mystikal. Bruno said she mastered the continuous bounce in the samba, which is especially difficult to achieve. Carrie Ann loved the routine and her energy. “You ate that dance up!” she screamed. Meanwhile, Derek was speechless. “Your performance quality is off the charts,” he said.

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold

Score: 22/30 (Carrie Ann 8, Derek 7, Bruno 7)

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold performed a Jazz to “like JENNIE” by JENNIE. Carrie Ann said that Scott owned that floor and declared him the king of TikTok night. Derek had one word for the pair: “Red” for “Red Hot.” He noted that Scott really was in his element. Bruno added that he was on fire tonight. He praised Rylee for choreographing a routine that used Scott’s personality.

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko

Score: 22/30 (Carrie Ann 7, Derek 8, Bruno 7)

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko performed a Samba to “Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix]” by MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea. Derek noted that technically, she’s in a league of her own. Bruno added that all the content was there, and she hit every beat, but she needed more bounce. Carrie Ann said that Len would have loved that samba. She called Hilaria a sensational dancer, but noticed her musicality was off.

Andy Richter and Emma Slater

Score: 18/30 (Carrie Ann 6, Derek 6, Bruno 6)

Andy Richter and Emma Slater performed a Foxtrot to “Northern Attitude” by Noah Kahan & Hozier. Bruno commended Andy’s natural charm and noted that there was more content in the routine, although his dancing still needs improvement. Carrie Ann said he should feel all the love. Derek added that he wished all the people at home could be there to see the performance in person. “It was a beautiful moment in this room.”

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

Score: 22/30 (Carrie Ann 8, Derek 7, Bruno 7)

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson performed a Salsa to “Million Dollar Baby” by Tommy Richman. Carrie Ann was speechless and said it was a really great performance. Derek loved how strong and assertive Robert is, but he said that the dance was “rigid” and missing the salsa element. Bruno called out Robert’s “million-dollar body,” but he agreed with Derek. The salsa wasn’t quite there.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

Score: X/30 (Carrie Ann 8, Derek 7, Bruno 8)

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy performed a Quickstep to “Pop Muzik” by M / Robin Scott. Derek noted how Alix glided across the floor so effortlessly, and called the dance fresh and fun. Bruno praised the dance as a sparkling performance. “Thank you for putting all the steps in,” he said. Carrie Ann concluded by saying the dance was so clean and precise. “Your best dance so far,” she said.

Who Was Eliminated In Dancing With The Stars Week 3?

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “One-Hit Wonders Night” – “Dancing with the Stars” brings some of music’s most iconic singles to the ballroom floor, when all 14 couples perform to songs from artists known for one unforgettable hit. TUESDAY, SEPT. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) ALFONSO RIBEIRO, LAUREN JAUREGUI, BRANDON ARMSTRONG (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images

In a shocking twist, Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong were eliminated during Week 3 of Dancing With the Stars Season 34. They had the lowest combined total of judges’ scores and viewers’ votes from TikTok Night.

When co-host Julianne Hough asked how she was feeling, Lauren responded: “Pissed.” She added that she was so grateful to have Brandon as her partner.

DWTS airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu and ABC.com the next day.