Metaplanet Stock (MTPLF) Makes Epic 12% Reversal, Here’s Why

Key Insights:

Metaplanet stock rockets more than 12% ahead of the Bitcoin Income Generation Revenue report release.

CEO Simon Gerovich is confident about the report as the firm has made significant growth this quarter.

Short positions on Metaplanet stock (MTPLF) have now collapsed from 141 million earlier this month to 14 million.

Metaplanet stock skyrocketed more than 12% on Tuesday, recovering massively from the latest deep downside.

This comes amid various catalysts, primarily due to the disclosure of its Bitcoin Income Generation Strategy’s results scheduled on Wednesday.

Simon Gerovich-led Metaplanet is the 5th largest corporate Bitcoin treasury, holding 25,555 BTC worth nearly $3 billion. The firm has achieved 85.2% of its 30,000 BTC accumulation target for 2025.

Japan-listed Metaplanet stock price closed 12.52% higher at 575 JPY on September 30. The recovery sparked speculation among shareholders and the crypto community.

The 24-hour low and high were 520 JPY and 587 JPY, respectively. Also, the 24-hour trading volume was higher at almost 61 million than the average of 41 million.

Today’s Metaplanet stock upside comes as a major respite from the recent downturn, correcting 34% over the past month. Moreover, the stock price year-to-date return has reduced to 65%, as per Yahoo Finance.

Meanwhile, MTPLF stock was trading 0.41% higher $3.64 at the time of writing. However, the stock is down 38% in a month.

The latest recovery happened as investors await the Bitcoin Income Generation Revenue report for Q3 2025. CEO Simon Gerovich expressed confidence about the results of the Bitcoin Income Generation Strategy due on October 1.

He added that investors should not be required to wait 45 days after quarter-end to understand how the company has performed in 2025. He revealed that the firm maintains one of the strongest balance sheets in the market.

Recently, the firm also announced the creation of new subsidiaries in the US and Japan as part of its plan to continue scaling and growing its Bitcoin income generation business.

The new subsidiaries are Metaplanet Income Corp., Bitcoin Japan Inc., and Bitcoin Japan Co., Ltd.

While Metaplanet stock is one of the most traded shares, it faced massive short positions from financial giants such as Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, and JPMorgan.

Morgan Stanley MUFG became the largest short position holder with 20 million shares. UBS re-entered the shorting strategy, which caused the MTPLF stock to tumble below 600 JPY.

However, short positions have now collapsed from 141 million earlier this month to 14 million today. Barclays and Goldman Sachs are the only two entities shorting the stock.

Metaplanet Stock Short Positions | Source: X

This happened following Bitcoin treasury firm Nakamoto Holdings’ $30 million investment in Metaplanet.

Asset manager Capital Group raised its shareholding in the firm, purchasing an additional 75.5 million shares for $270.5 million.

Moreover, global investment banking firm Chardan Capital Markets gave a buy recommendation on the stock. The investment bank gave a price target of 1455 JPY ($9.90) for Metaplanet stock.

Benchmark Equity Research reiterated its “Buy” rating on Metaplanet, as Bitcoin treasury firm continued Bitcoin accumulation. Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer set a price target of 2,400 JPY for Metaplanet.

BTC price has also recovered more than 5% to trade above $114,000. The 24-hour low and high were $112,740 and $114,836, respectively.

Furthermore, the trading volume increased by 25% over the last 24 hours, indicating buying interest among traders.